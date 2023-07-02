Potential 5G Interference Threatens Airline Travel: Passengers Brace for More Flight Disruptions

Title: 5G Rollout Near US Airports Threatens Flight Disruptions

Subtitle: Concerns over Potential Interference with Aircraft Equipment Raise Alarm

Airline passengers in the United States, who have already endured numerous flight delays due to adverse weather conditions this week, now face the possibility of additional disruptions as wireless providers prepare to activate new 5G systems near major airports starting from Saturday. Aviation groups have long cautioned that 5G signals could potentially interfere with critical aircraft equipment, particularly devices that rely on radio waves for measuring altitude during landings.

While predictions of widespread flight grounding due to the interference have not materialized since the introduction of 5G last year, telecommunications companies have agreed to limit the power of signals around airports, granting airlines an extra year to upgrade their planes. In a recent communication with airlines, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg warned that some flights could still be affected as a small portion of the domestic fleet has yet to be equipped to protect against radio interference.

Major US carriers, including American, Southwest, Alaska, Frontier, and United, have assured that all their planes have already been upgraded with shielded height-measuring devices, known as radio altimeters, to mitigate any potential 5G interference. However, Delta Air Lines remains an exception, admitting that 190 of its planes lack upgraded altimeters due to delays from their supplier. Despite the setback, Delta affirmed that it does not anticipate any flight cancellations and plans to carefully manage the affected aircraft to minimize the risk of diversions or disruptions.

JetBlue, on the other hand, has not responded to inquiries regarding its preparedness for 5G interference. However, the airline did inform The Wall Street Journal that it expects to complete the modernization of 17 Airbus jets by October, with only a limited impact anticipated in Boston for a few days.

In response to the potential disruptions, the Biden administration is currently working on new regulations that would require airlines to compensate passengers and cover expenses such as meals and hotel accommodations in the event of flight delays or cancellations.

As the wireless industry proceeds with the rollout of 5G systems near major airports, the concern for safe and reliable air travel remains paramount. Aviation authorities continue to work closely with wireless providers to ensure that any potential interference is minimized, and airlines are actively taking measures to upgrade their aircraft to safeguard against disruptions. Passengers are advised to stay informed about any potential flight changes and to contact their airlines for the latest updates.

