“Prada allowed the signing of a contract by hand for $61,904,003,690 in MinInterior”: Daniel Briceño

Political analyst says that the contract was signed by Juan Manuel Reyes, who had a relationship with Prada’s wife.

The lawyer and political analyst Daniel Briceño denounced this Sunday that the former Minister of the Interior, Alfonso Prada, “allowed the signing of a contract by hand for $61,904,003,690 to organize events in 2023.”

“The contract was signed by Juan Manuel Reyes who was general secretary of Adriana Barragan wife of Prada when she was president of 472,” he said.

“Coincidence?” Briceño wondered.

The contract was signed after an offer from Telecafé Ltda.

Let us remember that Prada was involved in the scandal of the audios of Armando Benedetti, in which the former ambassador told Laura Sarabia that Prada had “stolen” the Ministry of the Interior.

Prada was also mentioned in the Nicolás Petro scandal.

