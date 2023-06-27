Home » Vía Vela receives athletes from the Central American and Caribbean Games
This June 26, Vía Vela, Ilopango, received the athletes who will compete in the sailing regattas at the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023.

“We wish the greatest success to all the athletes who represent our country and especially to our Sailors who belong to the Municipal Sailing School and are raising the name of Ilopango,” highlighted the municipal commune in networks.

It should be noted that, in this event, the first medal won by the El Salvador team was obtained in Vía Vela. The bronze, obtained by Adriana Escobar, was achieved through the sport of rowing.

