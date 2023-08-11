Pre-Trial Commission rules to remove jurisdiction to deputy Erick García – Diario La Página

The Special Pretrial Commission against the deputy Erick García issued this Friday a favorable opinion to recommend that the full legislature withdraw the jurisdiction of the legislator, accused by the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) of the crime of ideological falsehood.

The ruling was approved after the deputy’s lawyers expressed before the commission that García is willing to have his jurisdiction withdrawn, as he proposed in a note he presented before the FGR sent the request to the Legislative Assembly.

“The deputies who act as prosecutors in this case also accepted the position of the deputy’s defense, for which we, as a commission, deliberated and recommended that his jurisdiction be removed,” explained the legislative president, Ernesto Castro.

After making the decision, Castro reported that the commission will recommend to the Board of Directors of the Legislative Assembly that it schedule the special plenary session for next Tuesday, where the plenary session will discuss the challenge of García as the only point.

