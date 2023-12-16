Home » Timely action of the Forest Department, illegal timber smuggling failed
News

Timely action of the Forest Department, illegal timber smuggling failed

by admin
Timely action of the Forest Department, illegal timber smuggling failed

Web Desk: Timely action of the Forest Department, an attempt to smuggle illegal wood was foiled.
According to the details, a secret operation was planned after getting a secret information from the Secretary Forest Department Syed Nazar Hussain Shah.
As a result of the operation, 11 trucks departing from Malakand Forest Division were stopped by the DFO Patrol Squad after crossing the Dargai Forest Check Post.
Out of these intercepted trucks, 10 trucks were caught in Marathi area and one on Sardaryab Road.
Thus, the attempt to smuggle huge amount of illegal wood was foiled. According to the secretary of the forest department, illegal timber is being determined.
According to an estimate, the value of the captured timber is in crores.

See also  Hong Kong: two other monuments removed for Tiananmen Square

You may also like

Breitling inaugurates its second Italian boutique in Turin

Mark Zuckerberg is building a multi-million dollar compound...

Scottish woman makes deal of a lifetime: Harry...

Limburg.net calls for postponing a visit to the...

director of Cesar Transit

Affected by snowfall and icy roads, 84 road...

The Witcher: Toriealis’ Ciri cosplay is a joy...

The Battle of Al-Aqsa Flood… pulled Palestine and...

María Corina Machado: What we did today was...

Banners of the FARC dissidents in Cali, what...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy