Horoscope for today, Sunday, December 17, sign by sign

Find out what your future holds through your horoscope

Check the horoscope for your sign:

Aries – Taurus – Gemini – Cancer – Leo – Virgo – Libra – Scorpio –

Sagittarius – Capricorn – Aquarius – Pisces

ARIES (from 21/3 to 20/4)

Today: You will obtain auspicious support in all the links you establish, driven by the social contact you have been generating.

Love: Love and work will have a lot to do with it. Maybe you are seducing someone without realizing it. Be careful not to mix.

Wealth: With a lot of work and effort you have managed to achieve each goal you have set for yourself. Enjoy your success, don’t let it pass you by.

Wellness: Monitor your weight gain and body mass. If you don’t do it, later you will feel bad about yourself and you will tend to anguish.

TAURUS (from 4/21 to 5/21)

Today: It will be an unfavorable time for health, so we must be careful and avoid any risk that an accident could pose.

Love: Because you know how to listen like no one else, you will obtain the love of someone you thought was very far away. You will be the envy of many of your friends.

Wealth: When it comes to money, you have fixed opinions and no intention of changing them. Whatever people say, you are like that.

Wellbeing: If you have certain doubts about career options, especially regarding your future, be honest with yourself and review your goals and ambitions.

GEMINI (from 05/22 to 06/21)

Today: A small home accident will make your day complicated even in the simplest daily tasks. Do not freak out.

Love: Don’t be so demanding with your partner. She is totally sincere with you and yet you live jealous of her all the time.

Wealth: Being open to different ideas and proposals expands your work horizons. Put aside prejudices and listen to offers.

Wellbeing: You like to entertain your family and friends with a good meal, you are a good host, but this time something will get out of hand.

CANCER (from 06/22 to 07/23)

Today: Today may be longer than you imagined. Some last-minute unforeseen events will complicate the day.

Love: The fights and arguments of recent times have served to strengthen the couple. Nothing and no one will be able to separate them.

Wealth: If you continue with your strategies and speculations, opportunities will escape you and there will be no second chances.

Well-being: Your ideals are different from those of your family members and from time to time they make you notice it. Don’t change, stay firm in your position in life.

LEO (from 07/24 to 08/23)

Today: You will not have any problems with your health. It is stable, but either way don’t stop having those healthy eating habits.

Love: It is difficult for unpleasant events, fights or estrangements to happen. Likewise, overcome resentments and forget the sorrows of love.

Wealth: Your colleagues and partners will encourage you to take the leap you need to be able to rebound financially.

Wellbeing: Make up for lost time, you have the energy and knowledge necessary to get ahead and move forward. Start right now.

VIRGO (from 08/24 to 09/23)

Today: Although you will not be able to do all the things scheduled for today, you will be able to reorganize your schedules effectively.

Love: You will realize how much you love your partner when facing a definitive breakup situation. It is never too late to ask for forgiveness.

Wealth: May your personal problems not affect your work capabilities. Always show yourself with steel temper.

Well-being: You must learn to recognize your limits, both physical and mental, or you will end up wasting time recovering from your excessive demands.

LIBRA (from 09/24 to 10/23)

Today: You will be surprised to know how many people are looking out for you and your well-being. You will receive several pleasant calls these days.

Love: Ready to love? You are in luck because you are going to have a fascinating encounter with a person who you will love for his overwhelming passion.

Wealth: Lack of work will significantly affect your income. You must lower your standard of living until you can organize yourself again.

Wellness: When night comes and after such a hard day, you could treat yourself to an immersion bath, with salts and natural aromas. Try to rest.

SCORPIO (from 10/24 to 11/22)

Today: A member of your family will bring out the worst in you. You won’t be able to understand, after everything you do for them, why they act like this.

Love: We already know that sensitivity is nothing new for you, but today you will need your partner’s pampering more than ever.

Wealth: A treat that you have wanted to indulge in for a long time will cause you to lose the economic balance that you have been maintaining.

Well-being: You can download the stress of work, talk about it and relieve it with your partner. In any case, be sure to take a few minutes for meditation.

SAGITTARIUS (from 11/23 to 12/22)

Today: Bring up your recent woes with your partner. Do not despair under the pressure of your obligations, take a deep breath and continue.

Love: You are tired and overwhelmed by the demands of a frenetic life of continuous work. Seek refuge in the arms of your partner.

Wealth: Constantly evaluate new job options. That way you will achieve the growth and goals you set for yourself.

Well-being: It is wise to rethink certain ideas, you should not trust that you are the owner of absolute truths. In your humility you will find the reason to change.

CAPRICORN (from 12/23 to 01/20)

Today: An exchange of information with the fresh mind of a newcomer will help you uncover a long-hidden secret.

Love: You will burn with an inextinguishable fire and you will know how to make yourself loved by everyone, even by those who never had much sympathy for you.

Wealth: Challenges and tensions will arise in the workplace that will delay your projects but, as always, you will know how to overcome them with height.

Wellbeing: You may not know what you want, but at least you know what you don’t want. Eliminate undesirable details and the path to success will become clearer.

AQUARIUS (from 01/21 to 02/19)

Today: You know perfectly well that your selfishness and egocentrism represent your greatest enemies. Do your best to overcome them.

Love: Day of emotional complications. You will find yourself with a tendency to get angry spontaneously. Avoid disputes with your partner.

Wealth: Take advantage of your moments of inspiration in your work to shine to the fullest. Don’t let them slip through your fingers.

Well-being: You will enter a very productive and positive stage of your life. Don’t let your bad experiences be completely erased, don’t make old mistakes.

PISCES (from 02/20 to 03/20)

Today: You will be able to organize a social outing for today that will allow you to have very good times. Enjoy it to the fullest.

Love: Be very selective with the words you use today when addressing your partner. She is going through a difficult time.

Wealth: Don’t let certain malicious comments take you out of focus before important presentations today.

Wellbeing: Learn to face the consequences of your actions with the same fortitude with which you carried them out in the first place. Don’t deny your decisions.





