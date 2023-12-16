Sloth Calendar 2023 Door 16 – Technology Sloth

Ho ho ho and have a nice weekend and we’re opening the 16th door of the 2023 lazy calendar and I know it’s the weekend. Tomorrow is the third Advent. The highlight comes slowly. Maybe it’s already there today? No, we have another USB stick in there today. And one or the other says to themselves, today is the week, it’s the same. No! I still have both here. The first USB stick from door 3 is already on its way. I recorded this on December 7th and the other first six doors of the 2023 lazy calendar are already on their way to the winners. I am very pleased that it has gone so smoothly so far and that the winners have contacted me so quickly.

And again the reminder that we are doing it differently this year than usual. To participate, you simply write a comment under the respective door video that you would like to participate and answer the question asked in the door video. Closing date for entries is 10 p.m. on the same day. Everyone please only make one comment, multiple participation comments under the same door video will result in disqualification. Then I let the random generator choose a comment and write a “Congratulations, please send me your address to (email address). Please respond quickly so that the package can be in the mail the next day, otherwise I will draw a new winner after 48 hours and the countdown will start again. And yes, I simply took most of the text from the year and adapted it slightly ;o)

For the detailed and extensive lazy calendar 2023 explanatory bear video with all the information:

