Esports Organization Torrents Are Shutting Down

Esports organization Torrent has announced that it will cease operations and close down. As noted in a statement on Twitter, we’re told that the team did initially plan to make a comeback after exiting the Apex Legends Global Series and Rocket League Championship Series last year, but now with parent company Wisdom Gaming Studios, that’s not going to happen. .

The statement stated: “Ultimately it was decided to infuse our team’s enthusiasm and creativity into other endeavors under our parent company.” .

it ends up adding: “We know this isn’t news anyone wants to hear. From our beginnings on Alpine to Torrents, we’ve always wanted to build a community of passionate fans and you all made it possible.

That means the team’s remaining staff and players, including its Halo roster, have been released.

