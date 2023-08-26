Greentech startup Swarm wants to shake up the solar market in the UK

Swarm is a green energy management startup from the UK, created by two experienced entrepreneurs from the energy sector.

According to the Greentech founders, Swarm wants to change the way people buy, generate and use electricity in their homes.

Greentech startup: EV charging business Elmtronics sold to European operator Mer in 2022

Swarm is led by Anthony Piggott and Dan Martin, who sold their EV charging business Elmtronics to European operator Mer last year.

The Newcastle-based company is initially launching in north-east England before launching nationwide in 2024.

Solar energy in focus in UK

Dan Martin, CEO and Co-Founder stated, “Currently, people depend on the big energy companies to power their homes and many of us are feeling the impact of rising energy costs. We founded Swarm to change that and start a much-needed energy revolution.

“We believe the way energy is bought and sold must change if we are to transition to renewable energy and face rising costs and uncertainty. We give homeowners the power to control how they generate renewable energy, use it where and when they need it to further reduce their dependency on the grid, and automatically resell excess energy when she is worth the most.”

Swarm designs and installs a bespoke “solar power plant” for each home, consisting of solar panels, an inverter and battery storage.

A new energy management system is in development that will allow people to manage all of their home’s energy in one place, no matter what brands of smart devices they have.

Greentech Solar: Q-Bee should control the energy flows in the house

The Swarm Q-Bee will manage energy flows in the home, directing energy to where and when it’s needed, storing excess energy to avoid spikes in grid prices, and finally allowing people to share the electricity they generate among themselves or as a collective to the web – all in one place.

And the team supports customers throughout the lifecycle of their energy system, not just during installation.

Greentech Startup: Fighting climate change and ever-increasing energy bills

Dan says, “We got into this business because we all have a role to play in fighting climate change and the cycle of ever-rising energy bills.

By putting people in control of the energy in their own homes, they can switch to renewable energy, live more sustainably, and save money in the process.”

Greentech UK: Swarm team of 10 big plans

The company already employs a team of 10 people and has big plans for growth in the coming months.

“We want Swarm to become a term that stands for energy management in the home like Nest is for heating,” adds Anthony Piggott, co-founder and CTO.

“There is huge potential for this company and at a time of uncertainty in the energy market we have big ambitions to transform the way people in the UK use energy in their homes and upset the traditional balance of power in the industry. “

