Investing.com – On Thursday (9th), the Hong Kong stock market consolidated in the morning market, but continued to strengthen in the afternoon, getting rid of the drag of the US stock market yesterday. Among them, the Hang Seng Index rose 1.6%, and the Hang Seng Technology Index rose by more than 3%. However, Beishuiwei City accelerated selling, with a net sale of 819 million today and a net inflow of 1.425 billion.

As of market close:

Up 1.60%, to 21624.36 points;

Up 2.52% to 21,692.5 points;

Up 3.16%, at 4571.72 points;

It rose 1.73% to 7313.73 points.

Technology stocks generally rose, Tencent Holdings (HK:)(OTC:) rose 3.51%, Alibaba (HK:)(NYSE:) rose 3.96%, Kuaishou (HK:) rose 4.00%, Xiaomi Group (HK:) rose 8.51% %.

IT and cloud computing stocks were also popular. GDS (HK:) (NASDAQ:) rose 9.28%, Mingyuan Cloud (HK:) rose 6.19%, and Inspur International (HK:) rose 11.48%.

However, ChatGPT concept stock Baidu (NASDAQ:) (HK:) fell 3.68%, the only constituent stock in the Hang Seng Technology Index that fell, while Zhihu (HK:) (NYSE:) fell 9.86%.

Earlier, the mainland official media “Securities Times” poured cold water on the concept stock of ChatGPT. The newspaper said that the market will always hype hot spots and lure investors to chase ups and downs, and eventually end up with nothing, and urged investors not to follow suit.

Gaming stocks surged, with Sands China (HK:) up 5.36%, Galaxy Entertainment (HK:) up 3.23%, Wynn Macau (HK:) up 7.21%, and MGM China (HK:) up 9.17%.

Among individual stocks, Hong Kong Aerospace Science and Technology (HK: ) rose 7.95%. It previously announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of the Republic of Djibouti and Touchroad International Holdings Group. The three parties will jointly develop and operate the Djibouti space port.

