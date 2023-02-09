Source title: This year’s first offline school-enterprise double election meeting was too crowded, employment counselors and teachers were exhausted

On the 8th, more than 500 graduates communicated face-to-face with 60 employers at the Beijing Information Science and Technology University’s special offline double-selection meeting held by the Beijing College Students’ Employment and Entrepreneurship Guidance Center. The reporter saw at the scene that some counselors became “representative voters” to help foreign students who have not returned to Beijing to submit their resumes. Sent resumes to 5 employers A staff member of the recruiting party said: “Although it is a special job fair for a university, the popularity has always been so strong. Many booths need to queue up for consultation and post resumes.” “It’s a rare opportunity to communicate face-to-face with employers.” Zhao Xu, a senior student at the School of Economics and Management, said, “I submitted resumes to five employers in one go. The college released detailed introductions of participating employers in advance Including job requirements, recruitment requirements, etc., it is convenient for us to determine the intended unit. The employment counselor will also guide me to revise the details of my resume according to different positions, such as suggesting that I write the content of social practice in detail, so that the employer can understand me more accurately.” “Submitting” resumes for students outside Beijing Because it is still on vacation and some students have not yet returned to Beijing, the University of Information Science and Technology provides resume “submission” services for students outside Beijing – the counselors of each college communicate with graduates in advance, accurately help them submit resumes on behalf of them, and collect students’ concerns , Centralized communication with employers. When she met Wang Yurong, a special employment counselor for students of the School of Economics and Management, she was so hot that she fanned herself with her resume, and her coat buttons were all unbuttoned. In a double election meeting, she helped more than 140 students from outside Beijing to accurately deliver nearly 500 resumes. She said: “One more resume is one more job opportunity. We try our best to help all students participate in the dual elections, which is what it should be.” See also The CCP claims to realize the universal electronic health code by 2025, causing criticism | Surveillance | Privacy Turning around the venue, the reporter found that the units participating in the double elections covered information transmission, software and information technology services, scientific research and technical services, electricity, heat, gas and water production and supply, transportation, warehousing and postal services, etc. industry. Among them, state-owned enterprises accounted for 62.7%. Various special recruitments will be launched in the future In front of each booth, there is no situation of “putting down the resume, turning around and leaving”, and the students are willing to have a few more words with the employer. Xiao Mu, a third-year graduate student majoring in computer science at the school, participated in an online recruitment last year. She said: “Face-to-face communication is still more convenient. If you have any questions, you can ask them directly. You will still feel a little cramped and worried across the screen. This time when I submitted my resume, I asked in detail about my on-the-job responsibilities and post-job training. The recruiter answered well. Very detailed and sincere.” This is also the first offline school-enterprise double selection meeting in 2023 organized by the Employment and Entrepreneurship Guidance Center for College Students in Beijing. According to the Municipal Education Commission, the number of college graduates in Beijing is expected to reach 285,000 this year, and “education sessions”, “architecture sessions”, “liberal arts sessions”, “art and sports talents sessions”, “higher vocational sessions” and “masters and doctoral sessions” will be launched in succession ” and other special themed activities by industry, category, and level to promote high-quality and full employment for college graduates in the Beijing area. See also Covid, tests only recommended: the half measure of the EU for those leaving from China

On the 8th, more than 500 graduates communicated face-to-face with 60 employers at the Beijing Information Science and Technology University’s special offline double-selection meeting held by the Beijing College Students’ Employment and Entrepreneurship Guidance Center. The reporter saw at the scene that some counselors became “representative voters” to help foreign students who have not returned to Beijing to submit their resumes.

Sent resumes to 5 employers

A staff member of the recruiting party said: “Although it is a special job fair for a university, the popularity has always been so strong. Many booths need to queue up for consultation and post resumes.”

“It’s a rare opportunity to communicate face-to-face with employers.” Zhao Xu, a senior student at the School of Economics and Management, said, “I submitted resumes to five employers in one go. The college released detailed introductions of participating employers in advance Including job requirements, recruitment requirements, etc., it is convenient for us to determine the intended unit. The employment counselor will also guide me to revise the details of my resume according to different positions, such as suggesting that I write the content of social practice in detail, so that the employer can understand me more accurately.”

“Submitting” resumes for students outside Beijing

Because it is still on vacation and some students have not yet returned to Beijing, the University of Information Science and Technology provides resume “submission” services for students outside Beijing – the counselors of each college communicate with graduates in advance, accurately help them submit resumes on behalf of them, and collect students’ concerns , Centralized communication with employers. When she met Wang Yurong, a special employment counselor for students of the School of Economics and Management, she was so hot that she fanned herself with her resume, and her coat buttons were all unbuttoned. In a double election meeting, she helped more than 140 students from outside Beijing to accurately deliver nearly 500 resumes. She said: “One more resume is one more job opportunity. We try our best to help all students participate in the dual elections, which is what it should be.”

Turning around the venue, the reporter found that the units participating in the double elections covered information transmission, software and information technology services, scientific research and technical services, electricity, heat, gas and water production and supply, transportation, warehousing and postal services, etc. industry. Among them, state-owned enterprises accounted for 62.7%.

Various special recruitments will be launched in the future

In front of each booth, there is no situation of “putting down the resume, turning around and leaving”, and the students are willing to have a few more words with the employer. Xiao Mu, a third-year graduate student majoring in computer science at the school, participated in an online recruitment last year. She said: “Face-to-face communication is still more convenient. If you have any questions, you can ask them directly. You will still feel a little cramped and worried across the screen. This time when I submitted my resume, I asked in detail about my on-the-job responsibilities and post-job training. The recruiter answered well. Very detailed and sincere.”

This is also the first offline school-enterprise double selection meeting in 2023 organized by the Employment and Entrepreneurship Guidance Center for College Students in Beijing. According to the Municipal Education Commission, the number of college graduates in Beijing is expected to reach 285,000 this year, and “education sessions”, “architecture sessions”, “liberal arts sessions”, “art and sports talents sessions”, “higher vocational sessions” and “masters and doctoral sessions” will be launched in succession ” and other special themed activities by industry, category, and level to promote high-quality and full employment for college graduates in the Beijing area.