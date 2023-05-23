“Meeting the complex challenges with diversity” | TUCcurrent

TUC current

On the first “Diversity” day at Chemnitz University of Technology, representatives of Chemnitz University of Technology talked to students and employees – interested parties brought in over 200 ideas and tips for the future design of diversity

The first “Diversity Day’ at Chemnitz University of Technology (TUC) on May 23, 2023 was all about listening and approaching each other. Students, employees and other visitors were able to join in at various stands in the “Fresh Cube” of the canteen on the Reichenhainer Straße campus representatives the TUC to talk about, among other things, was Diversity is what it is and how it is made can be lived and shaped at the university.

On the one hand, interested parties were cordially invited to submit their ideas, impressions and tips for variety and diversity at the TUC using three questions on the back of a diversity card. In this way, more than 200 answers came together, about which Susann PreissResearch Associate at Audit “Shaping Diversity”very pleased: “I am very happy about the amount of feedback that we will now evaluate and incorporate into the diversity process.

On the other hand, interlocutors from various areas were available to exchange ideas with students and employees.

In addition to Susann Preiß, there were:

For example, Simon Asare from Ghana, who works at Chemnitz University of Technology in Master-Studiengang „Information and Communication Systems” educated.

He gave an impressive account of the difficult situation in his home country and the opportunities that awaited him international oriented university like the TU Chemnitz offers. The decisive factor here is the change of perspective that arises, among other things, from the intercultural exchange: “There are very different cultures in Europe, Africa and Asia. I think diversity is important because tomorrow’s solutions can emerge from it. We must face the complex challenges that await us with diversity, says Asara.

Michael Sanne, research associate at the Professorship for vehicle system design the TUC, advocated respectful interaction in daily interactions, so that everyone feels seen and can contribute with their potential. However, Sanne also made one limitation clear: “For me, diversity means that everyone can live out their personality, but only up to the limits of the other”.

Student Jana Mündel saw it in a similar way Master’s degree in “Public Health” studied at the TUC: “For me, diversity means equality and participation – that is, working together instead of against each other,” says Mündel. In addition, she made it clear that she would like more offers and visibility for the range of topics “diversity”.

At the end of the first “Diversity Day”, Susann Preiß summarized: “I think we have created a very good offer with the first event in this form, so that those interested in the topic of ‘diversity’ can talk to actors at Chemnitz University of Technology In the best sense of the word, very different experiences and feedback came together on that day: “We got an impression of how differently the topic of ‘diversity’ affects students and employees and thanks to the large amount of feedback we are now going to our diversity cards with valuable feedback back to work,” says Preiß.

Keyword: #wearediverse

Chemnitz University of Technology is committed to being a cosmopolitan, diverse and tolerant university – and makes this diversity into one overview graphic visible.

Key word: Diversity Day and dimensions of diversity

The action of the TU Chemnitz was inspired by the German Diversity Dayto which the Diversity Charter once a year as a nationwide day of action where companies and institutions focus on the idea of ​​diversity. The seven core diversity dimensions of the “Charter of Diversity” are age, ethnic origin and nationality, gender and gender identity, physical and mental abilities, religion and world view, sexual orientation and social background.

Matthias Fejes

23.05.2023

