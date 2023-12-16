The President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella meets the legends of Italian sport

The President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, met some legends of Italian sport at the Quirinale accompanied by the Minister for Sport and Youth, Andrea Abodi, the President of Sport and Health, Marco Mezzaroma and the CEO, Diego Nepi Molineris.

Among the former champions of the Legend di Sport e Salute project were present: Manuela Di Centa (cross-country skiing), Jury Chechi (artistic gymnastics), Stefano Pantano (fencing), Andrea Lucchetta (volleyball), Filippo Magnini (swimming), Andrea Lo Cicero (rugby), Angelica Savrayuk (rhythmic gymnastics), Tania Di Mario (water polo), Diego Nargiso (tennis), Gabriella Dorio (athletics), Maurizio Damilano (athletics), Stefano Maniscalco (karate), Stefano Tilli (athletics ), Marco Tardelli (football), Giuseppe Gibilisco (athletics) and Luigi Mastrangelo (volleyball).

Photo: quirinale.it

