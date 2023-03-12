The organization of the eighth Edition of the International Festival of Living Arts of Loja (FIAVL) 2023 began. The date defined for this year is from November 15 to 25. The invited country is Mexico.

The roadmap for this important cultural event is defined months in advance.

Boris Eguiguren Rodríguez, in charge of the Directorate of Art and Cultural Management, of the Ministry of Culture, in dialogue with Diario Crónica, explained that the meetings to prepare this event began last February, with the participation of members of the technical table and the head of the State Portfolio, María Elena Machuca.

Work appointments will be held periodically in the city of Loja.

There is progress in relation to the date of the Festival of Arts 2023. Issues related to the budget, the new image that the meeting will have this year and other issues related to its execution were also approved.

Roadmap

There is a roadmap that also includes proposals submitted by the different actors involved such as production chambers, academia, public and private institutions.

Eguiguren Rodríguez specified that this year the FIAVL will have eight components, national and international programming, the Health plus Art program, among others.

In relation to the budget, there is an amount, approximately USD 345,000 from the Ministry of Culture, to which other additional items are added.

Preparation

When trying to find out about some progress in the preparations of the Municipality of Loja, by the Department of Culture, it was reported that as it was in a transition process and, next May, a change of authorities, no details could be given regarding the subject. (YO)

GIVEN

The objective, according to the organizers, is to exceed the figures of the 2022 edition, with more than 100 artistic, educational and recreational activities, which reached more than 21 thousand people, during and after the 11 days of the Festival.