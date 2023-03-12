Home Technology Xbox themed toaster is coming!
After the Xbox fridge, there will probably also be an Xbox toaster. The market launch is scheduled for this year.

The design of the current Xbox Series really seems to be universally applicable. After an Xbox Series X-style fridge came out in 2021, it looks like a toaster based on the Xbox Series S design will follow. At least that’s what the French website reports Xbox Squad.

The toaster is expected to go on sale later this year. At a retail price of around 60 euros. The device should offer space for two slices of toast with a length of up to 12 centimeters and a maximum width of four centimeters. Typical dimensions for the US market.

Six different browning levels can be set. Non-slip feet, an anti-jam function and a removable crumb tray complete the package. Unlike the notorious Razer toaster, you won’t find RGB lighting.

Microsoft has not yet commented on the emerging reports. The existence of the Xbox toaster is not officially confirmed. Who knows, maybe it’s just an April Fool’s joke leaked too soon. Should there be any news, we will of course keep you up to date.

