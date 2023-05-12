Home » Presidency will receive an extra $15.7 million for Communications, Press, OIE and other expenses
News

Presidency will receive an extra $15.7 million for Communications, Press, OIE and other expenses

Presidency will receive an extra $15.7 million for Communications, Press, OIE and other expenses

The Legislative Assembly, with a waiver of processing, a reinforcement of $15.7 million for the Presidency of the Republic, of which $8.1 million will be allocated to remunerations and $6.5 million to purchases of goods and services in areas such as State Intelligence and communications of the Presidency .

The more than 15 million dollars allocated above the 2023 General Budget of the Nation were authorized without any discussion by the ruling party and its allies.

The largest reinforcements will go to the “general administration” of the Institutional Directorate and Administration, which will receive $4.9 million, and to State Intelligence, which will receive $4.2 million.

The Secretariat of Innovation of the Presidency will be reinforced with $2.1 million, of which $750,000 will be for goods and services.

The Secretariat of Communications of the Presidency of the Republic will be reinforced by $2.2 million: $1.4 million for the Official Communication Service of the Presidency, $713,125 for Radio Nacional and Channel 10 of Educational and Cultural Television.

Likewise, the Press Secretary of the Presidency would have a reinforcement of $412,500 for “Coordination of communication of national and international media.”

The increase in Communications and Press occurs days after a large contingent of employees was fired, with the excuse that the budget was insufficient.

For the Secretariat of Trade and Investment, specifically for “trade and investment management” $238,125 will be allocated.

The Ministry of Finance argued that the budget allocations they had were not sufficient to finance “priority and urgent commitments” of the Presidency, despite the fact that said Ministry prepared the National General Budget 2023 bill, which was voted by the fraction of Nueva Ideas and its allies at the end of the previous year.

Distribution of the reinforcement of $15 million for the Presidency

  • Secretariat of Communications of the Presidency: $2,298,375
  • Press Secretary of the Presidency: $412,500
  • State Intelligence Agency: $4,250,000
  • Institutional management and administration: $5,084,375
  • Legal Secretariat of the Presidency: $153,750
  • Secretariat of Innovation of the Presidency: $2,162,500
  • Ministry of Trade and Investment: $238,125
  • Support for the National Youth Policy: $773,750
  • Regulatory Improvement Agency: $276,625
  • El Salvador Agency for International Cooperation: $140,250
  • Total: $15,790,250
