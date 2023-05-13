Home » President Gustavo Petro made a call to private banks
News

Around 7:00 p.m. this Thursday, May 12, the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, spoke to the country through a presidential address. In it, he made clear several points of his government and made a call to private banks.

In his speech, he reaffirmed the importance of the reforms his government is advancing and emphasized the change that voters requested when he was elected president. “Colombia our country is the country of beauty, reconciliation and resilience. A country that democratically opted for change and peace. I have received with humility and responsibility the task of being the guardian of democracy and commitment to the change of millions of Colombians”.

He also added about his political commitment: “Change is necessary. Because, although we have wealth, resources and we have made some progress, we still live in a country where hundreds of municipalities do not have health. We live in a country where thousands of old people do not have a pension and die in the streets. We live in a country that must continue in search of a prosperity that reaches everyone, without distinction.”

