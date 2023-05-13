Democrats will be more visible when they don’t have government duties

In the interview you will also read:

On Friday, you probably attended the last meeting of Eduard Heger’s government. Who is to blame for the fact that this government will not continue until early elections, but will be replaced by a government of experts led by Ľudovít Ódor?

Personally, I see three main negative heroes in it. The first is unequivocally Richard Sulík, who overthrew the third government he was in, and he successfully managed to limit the official government of the President, even though he is not in it. The second is Igor Matovič. I’m not the type of person to say bad things about my former bosses. Igor did fundamental and positive things, but the wrong steps were his approach and endless arguments. It must be said that Sulík started with them, no matter how hard he tried to get out of it.

But I wonder why the interim government ended?

We wouldn’t have to be there if Igor had submitted his resignation as he had it ready. The third reason was Robert Fico and the oligarchs who did everything to make the government not work because they were afraid because of the actions they had done in the past. The reason why this temporarily appointed government had to end is completely clear – the Minister of Agriculture Samuel Vlčan.

Could it have been prevented somehow? Did you try to solve the case in some way, did you and Heger try to persuade Minister Vlčan to resign and return the subsidy instead?

Of course. It is humanly and politically unimaginable for me to request a subsidy from any ministry as a member of the government. Not even 30,000 for the repair of a cultural monument, to which I would be entitled, so as not to put the Minister of Culture and the entire government in a bad situation, because it is immoral. None of us knew that Vlčan would apply for a subsidy through a company that is co-owned by a company in which he has a percentage.

Matovič blames Heger for having known about the case for two weeks before it was resolved. Didn’t you solve it?

The fact that we did not deal with it is a lie, and Matovič said more of those during the Vlčan case. I found out about it after April 20 in such a way that Vlčan started threatening to resign because of the letter that Ján Budaj wrote to him. In it, he wrote to him that the Ministry of the Environment found that he was the ultimate beneficiary, that it was immoral and unethical and that he should withdraw the application. He did not demand that he resign, but that he withdraw the request. At that moment, Vlčan started blackmailing that he would resign. It was known that the president said that if one more member of the government leaves, the government will fall. So yes, Mr. Prime Minister and Mrs. President, Vlčan, Budaj negotiated together and were looking for a solution on how to do it. The conclusion was that