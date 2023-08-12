President of Mexico tells Bukele that “Lasting peace is achieved with justice”

President Nayib Bukele condemned on social networks the murder of a woman in GuanajuatoMexico, for which the Aztec president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, despite a clear refusal to argue against his counterpart due to this security situation, prescribed the phrase “Lasting peace is achieved with justice.”

After a video of the crime of a woman who was stabbed to death by a man in the streets of León, Guanajuato, circulated on social networks, the president of El Salvador ruled on the case and launched himself against human rights.

“But the ‘human rights’ NGOs won’t say anything, they don’t care about the death of honest people. They would only come to the defense of the murderer if the State does his job and gets him off the streets. There they will go out to ask for good treatment and reinsertion for that disgusting rat, ”he wrote Nayib Bukele on his X social network, formerly Twitter.

When leading his morning conference on Friday, the Mexican president insisted that, in security matters, his government is doing things well and little by little they have reduced homicides in the states. “We are doing well even though we inherited a difficult situation.”

The head of the Executive regretted the murder of Milagros and stressed that the causes must be addressed, because “it is not about applying measures and they are different realities.”

Milagros was stabbed in León, Guanajuato. (Darkroom)

“I am also very sorry, we are looking for this not to happen, and if it does, that there is no impunity.”

López Obrador insisted that his security strategy works thanks to the fight against corruption, the fight against poverty and helping young people with social programs, something very different from what was applied by Nayib Bukele in El Salvador, with his state of exception that has brought more than 72,000 people to a terrible prison.

“We are doing well despite the fact that we inherited a very difficult situation because there was a president who declared war on drug trafficking and opted to confront violence with violence, that aggravated the insecurity situation in the country, and since then groups have been formed, gangs of criminals, new cartels, when we arrived, violence was at its highest, especially homicides, and little by little we have been reducing homicides,” the Mexican president said on Friday.

According to the first investigations, Milagros was attacked after 6:00 in the afternoon when she was walking to her job where she worked as a cashier. Thanks to the statements on social networks, it was learned that it was a direct attack and not an alleged robbery as had been said.

