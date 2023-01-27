Home News President of the House of Representatives will open a forum on energy power in Valledupar
President of the House of Representatives will open a forum on energy power in Valledupar

David Racero, President of the House of Representatives, will be in Valledupar this Friday to open the forum ‘Cesar’s bet towards an energy power department in Colombia’.

The event will begin at 8 in the morning and will go until 4 in the afternoon in the Pablo Oliveros Marmolejo auditorium of the University Foundation of the Andean Area.

In addition to the congressman, they will be entrepreneurs from different sectors experts, other national and local officials, and citizens interested in the energy transition.

TOPICS AND PANELISTS

Among the issues that will be addressed are the department of Cesar as the epicenter of the just energy transition, the future of mobility in the Caribbean, the challenges and opportunities for the implementation of solutions low in emissions of polluting gases in the territories and the gas potential of the region.

Some of the panelists will be: Rodolfo Anayapresident of Vanti; alberto garciapresidente de Drummond Energy; Thomas Stephen Lutz, president of Canacol Energy Colombia; Maria del Pilar Jaramillorelationship officer of ENEL Colombia and Central America, Camilo Morales, Secretary General of Naturgas, among other experts, businessmen, union leaders and politicians.

