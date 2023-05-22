Home » President of Uruguay interested in learning about the Territorial Control Plan
President of Uruguay interested in learning about the Territorial Control Plan

President of Uruguay interested in learning about the Territorial Control Plan

Vice President Félix Ulloa arrived in the Republic of Uruguay to develop an agenda to strengthen relations of friendship and cooperation between both countries and participate in the II International Seminar: “Political Systems, Tourism and Integration”, whose first edition was held in August of the year 2022 in El Salvador.

As the first item on the agenda, the Vice President held a meeting with the President of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, to discuss security and tourism issues.

During the meeting, President Lacalle Pou expressed his interest in learning about the Territorial Control Plan and how it has allowed the transformation of communities in El Salvador. In addition, he made inquiries related to the reforms of the Criminal Procedure Code and the Criminal Code, whose modifications have allowed increasing the sentences for gang members and protecting the population.

Vice President Ulloa explained what has been the procedure to recover peace, security and control of the territories since in the past, criminal structures had the State on its knees. He also presented the results of the Territorial Control Plan that has allowed the capture of more than 68,200 terrorists, likewise, it has facilitated the seizure of more than 2,700 firearms, more than 6.2 tons of drugs and has allowed the confiscation of more than 16,500 cell phones.

On the other hand, he said that El Salvador is now one of the safest countries in Latin America with more than 368 days without homicides, allowing important events such as surfing championships to be held and turning the country into one of the most visited tourist destinations.

See also  Beijing, on October 25, added 3 new confirmed cases of local new coronary pneumonia associated with outside Beijing and 1 new confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia imported from abroad and 1 asymptomatic infection

President Lacalle shared that on previous occasions he has visited El Salvador to surf at Playa Las Flores and Punta Mango; For this reason, the Vice President invited him to attend the next world surfing events that will take place in the country.

