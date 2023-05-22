The hospital reported

By: Luis Alfonso Albarracin Palomino

Recently, the manager of the University Hospital of Neiva, Emma Constanza Sastoque Meñaca, together with her excellent work team, gave an account of her administrative and financial management corresponding to the previous term. She demonstrated to the media and other guests how this entity continues to position itself as one of the best in the country. The goals of the “Juntos Crecemos en Salud” Development Plan were met, contributing to improving the quality of life of families in South Colombia who came in search of medical services, which are considered the best that are provided when patients come. Really, Doctor Constanza, I felt very moved listening to her through social networks, since she was not in the city. I still remember her years of medical preparation at the University. That simplicity, human quality, vision and leadership, among other epithets that characterize her, are reflected in her management report that she presented.

It is not easy, having faced the Covid pandemic and the financial difficulties that have left the institution. In addition to the bulky debts of the EPS, which they still have, and the fiscal crisis that national public finances have presented, he managed, together with his work team, to overcome these shortcomings. But we must highlight that guardian angel who has always supported her. Governor Luis Enrique Dussàn López. All of its government actions to strengthen health throughout the department have been reflected during this four-year period in the large resources allocated to provide the hospital with the best hospital and technological infrastructure that places it in the ranking of the best hospitals in the country. , to care for patients suffering from chronic, rare and highly complex diseases for human beings. The hospital has managed to respond to this social requirement.

Huilense society should feel very proud of our university hospital. This humanistic, friendly, sincere and transparent sense is received by patients who come in search of relief and improvements in their health. When we visit a patient, I have perceived that atmosphere in each of the people in charge of medical care. You can instantly find out the information on the epicrisis of the patients who are hospitalized there. They are not selfish, nor arrogant, nor arrogant to provide their relatives with their state of health. That’s ok. This ongoing training provided to all medical and healthcare personnel generates an improvement in the work environment. An indicator that reflects what was stated above is that during the previous year (41,445), 10,979 more users were served than in 2021 (30,466), representing an increase of 36%. Likewise, 4% more surgeries were performed during this period.

Regarding organ transplants, in 2021 2 kidney transplants were performed and by 2022 10 were performed. Only in the previous year, 139,000 patients were admitted. 106 services were enabled. We can continue to list the multiple achievements obtained, which reflect what was previously commented. We must continue to surround our Manager and all the administrative and medical team that accompanies her, so that she continues on the path of continuing to provide the Huilense and South Colombian people with a reliable, humane and safe service, at the service of their health and that of their family. , as stated in the entity’s mission. Receive a fraternal hug of congratulations for these results.