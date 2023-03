You can watch the whole video if you buy a Digital subscription of .week.

March 13, 2023

We mapped the Czech president’s visit to Slovakia. He met with President Zuzana Čaputová, Prime Minister Eduard Heger, honored the memory of the two victims of the terrorist attack on Zámocká street and laid a bouquet at the memorial to Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová on the SNP square. All this in the company of his wife.