This weekend a video went viral in which A huge landslide is seen in the Southwest of Antioquia, specifically in the Sinifaná sector. This emergency occurred at Covipacífico’s Pacífico 1 works, in which fortunately no one was injured.

The situation was reported in Functional Unit 1 on the road under construction, where a part of the mountain fell off in jurisdiction of the municipality of Titiribí “The two lanes of the road are enabled. However, if necessary there will be restrictions in the sector to guarantee the safety of users. According to the Concession, a detailed evaluation of what happened will be carried outto implement the necessary measures ”, quotes the Covipacífico statement.

Also read: Tourism in Antioquia skyrocketed in 2022

In the place, workers inspected the area to determine what actions should be taken to resume work on the road that will communicate Medellín with the department of Chocó.

It is worth mentioning that this area, known as the Troncal del Café, Historically, it has suffered severe landslides that have hindered the works of the Pacífico 1 and Pacífico 2 roads. These routes seek to connect Medellín with Chocó quickly and directly.

In the video, a man who apparently works on the construction site narrates the events while recording with his cell phone: “see how they come here, see how those guayas fly away. Get off, get off, run, oh blessed Lord, oh heavenly Father, as it came, thank God we got out of there. See how more is coming, look up, see how that stone is coming”.