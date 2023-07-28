President Petro rejected the death of a minor in La Plata

After several hours of silence, President Gustavo Petro referred to the unfortunate situation that occurred in La Plata, where a minor of only 4 years of age lost his life.

After the tragic event that occurred in La Plata, where a 4-year-old girl lost her life during clashes between Farc dissidents and the Army, President Gustavo Petro broke his silence and spoke out strongly about it. Several political leaders of the country also expressed their repudiation for what happened.

Almost 24 hours after the incident, President Gustavo Petro used his Twitter account to express his outrage and solidarity with the family of the deceased girl. In his message, he emphasized that girls, boys and adolescents should not be victims of war, rejecting the instrumentalization of any armed group that turns them into targets of violence. In addition, he assured that they will spare no effort to prevent atrocities like this from repeating themselves in the future.

It may interest you: Statement of dissent blames the Army for the death of a minor in La Plata

Girls, boys and adolescents should never be victims of war, no armed group can exploit them or make them targets. I absolutely reject what happened to the girl Harlin Salomé and I stand in solidarity with her family. We will spare no effort so that you are… — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) July 28, 2023

The High Commissioner for Peace also joined in the lamentation and sent his condolences to the Ussa Mosquera family and to the entire community of La Plata, Huila. In the midst of pain, they reaffirmed their conviction for peace and announced that they will continue working to resolve the various armed conflicts and put an end to this tragedy that affects so many innocent lives.

The Ministry of Defense, for its part, announced an extraordinary security council and strongly condemned the death of the minor and described the act as reprehensible, mourning all of Colombia.

The country is dismayed at this unfortunate loss and demands concrete actions to prevent similar situations from happening again. The death of the girl Harlin Salomé has touched the heart of the nation and has united voices in the cry for peace and the protection of the most vulnerable.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

