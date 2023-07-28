27% of Jobs at High Risk of Automation: OECD’s Employment Outlook 2023

Title: OECD Report Highlights 27% of Jobs at High Risk of Automation Amid AI Revolution

Subtitle: Highly-skilled Occupations Most Vulnerable to Disruptions in Labor Market

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) recently released a major report on artificial intelligence (AI) and employment, revealing that 27% of jobs across several major countries could face high risk due to automation in the midst of the AI revolution. Highly-skilled occupations, such as those in medicine, law, and finance, are particularly at risk, according to the report titled “Employment Outlook 2023”.

With generative AI, including ChatGPT, witnessing rapid progress, falling costs, and the increasing availability of AI-savvy workers, the OECD suggests that OECD countries are on the verge of an AI revolution. While AI adoption in businesses remains relatively low, its potential impact on the labor market cannot be ignored.

Among the countries in the 38-member OECD bloc, including the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, the United States, Australia, and Canada, AI is predicted to have the most significant impact on highly-skilled jobs. Professions that rely on accumulated experience to make decisions, such as finance, medicine, and law, could suddenly face the risk of automation by AI.

A survey conducted by the OECD in 2022 within the manufacturing and financial sectors of seven OECD countries collected worker reactions to the emergence of AI in the labor market. The survey, which involved 5,300 workers from 2,000 companies, revealed that three out of five workers fear losing their jobs to AI within the next 10 years.

Interestingly, despite concerns about job displacement, the survey also found that 63% of workers who incorporate AI into their daily tasks reported greater job satisfaction and enjoyment. Additionally, most workers utilizing AI reported improved job performance and a positive impact on their mental health.

However, the OECD emphasizes the need for urgent action to prepare for the rise of AI in the workplace. It highlights the importance of closely monitoring data related to AI deployment and gaining a better understanding of how it will change, create, or eliminate jobs.

“The rapid advances in AI, coupled with falling production costs and adoption of these new technologies, suggest that OECD economies may be on the cusp of an AI revolution that could fundamentally transform the workplace,” stated the OECD. Hence, proactive measures must be taken to navigate this transformative era effectively.

As the future of work faces potential disruptions, the OECD’s report urges governments, policymakers, and organizations to address the challenges posed by AI and develop strategies to ensure a smooth transition, safeguard workers’ livelihoods, and reap the benefits AI can offer in terms of enhanced efficiency and productivity.

The OECD concludes by emphasizing the need to closely monitor AI’s impact on the workforce, gather extensive data, and cultivate a deep understanding of the changes AI will bring to job markets. By doing so, economies can adapt and seize the opportunities presented by the impending AI revolution.

