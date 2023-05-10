President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkey Election 2023

General elections in Turkey are going to be held on Sunday, May 14, in which Turkish people will choose their president and parliament. In the 2002 general elections in Turkey, the party of Recep Tayyip Erdogan won a great victory and thus Erdogan has been in power in Turkey for the past 20 years. emerged as a powerful and developed country. Turkey has achieved a positive and high position in regional and global politics. People are starting to know and recognize Turkey with reference to Erdogan. Erdogan has given Turkey a dignified position in the world of East and West. Be it regional conflicts or international affairs, Erdogan adopted a very calm and positive leader’s attitude.

Like us, in Turkey, the army was not only involved in political affairs, but was also a decisive factor. It also had a role in the Turkish constitution. Did he remove poverty at the grass root level, thereby strengthening his political credibility. In each subsequent election, his public support came to the fore, he gradually moved forward and finally adopted a clear policy of restraining the army from arbitrariness and limiting its defensive;223;war role. The generals were fired, then the world saw that when the Turkish army went to the cities against Erdogan with tanks, the public resistance and resistance forced them to go back to the barracks. Not only the Middle East and the United Nations but also Pakistan is watching the recent election 2023. The well-informed citizens of Pakistan are also interested in the results of the Turkish elections, but because we are full of political, economic and constitutional problems, there is no systematic information and analytical effort regarding the Turkish elections. The western media has been keeping a close watch on the policies of Recep Tayyip Erdogan even before this and has been criticizing his policies.

According to an election survey conducted in Turkey, a tough competition is predicted between Erdogan’s People’s Alliance and the “Table of Six” alliance. It has been shown, but experts and analysts complain about this

Let’s see if the opposition candidate can clearly defeat Tayyip Erdogan. Tayyip Erdoğan is the only president who has been in power for a long period of time in Turkey. Erdogan has stepped up his election campaign and is addressing several election rallies in a day. In the past few days, he addressed a late-night rally in Istanbul, which was attended by more than 1.7 million Turks. It is said that the number In terms of public participation in election rallies, this rally is a world record. Erdogan is a 69-year-old “young and beloved public leader” who not only brought Turkey out of many crises and led it on the road of development. Constitutional issues resolved. He reined in the generals and crushed the “rebellion” on the basis of public power. The Gülen movement, which was widely accepted not only by the Turkish people but also received international support, was crushed in the wider interests of Turkey. Contrary to the intention and desire of Israel and the Zionist powers, the Palestinian Muslims were supported by spitting. They opened their doors on the model of “Ansar Medina” for Syrian refugees. Adopted a clear attitude on the Kurdish issue and in accordance with the national interests. As a ruler, the way he protected the interests of his country and nation, the way he made the ideals of the nation a reality, he won the hearts of his people, which was reflected in the exemplary election rally in Istanbul. It is done with the full participation of the people.

On the other hand, Tayyip Erdogan personal; 223; He has a record of overcoming personal crises. He won the election in 2002 and was elected as the Prime Minister of Turkey, then in 2014 he assumed the office of the President. In 2017, he obtained the nation’s mandate for increasing the powers of the president through a nationwide referendum, thus changing Turkey’s parliamentary system to a presidential system, the position of the prime minister ended and the president became a powerful position. Thus, Tayyip Erdogan emerged as a powerful president. And still he is leading the nation as a powerful president.

But he is also facing some intellectual and practical opposition. Ever since he assumed the office of president by replacing the parliamentary system with the presidential system, he is facing severe criticism from the opposition. He has gained many powers through referendum. have done, with the help of which they have been making life difficult for their opponents. He also attacked military generals. They were sent to jails. Fethullah crushed Gulen’s movement. He promoted Islamic traditions contrary to the wishes of secular elements. In this way, all such elements have come together in the form of “table of six”. On the other hand, due to the effects of Covid-19, Turkey’s economy is also suffering from difficulties, then the earthquake has also caused havoc, and the Turkish currency is also under pressure. There is also inflation. The global economic cold market is also affecting Turkey’s economy. The war in Ukraine and Syria is also having negative effects on Turkey’s affairs. All such factors are putting Erdogan in trouble in the election. But Erdogan’s strategy and the good performance of his tenure are also in front of the people, so despite the difficulties, despite the fierce competition, it is not possible for him to face defeat. Let’s see what message May 14 will bring.