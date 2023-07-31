President Xi Jinping Congratulates and Encourages “Model Airborne Troop Company” on Army Day

Beijing, July 31 – President Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, has written a heartfelt letter to the officers and soldiers of the “Model Airborne Troop Company” to congratulate them on the upcoming Army Day on August 1st.

In his reply letter, President Xi commended the soldiers for their dedication and praised their commitment to following the example of the old squad leader Huang Jiguang and upholding the spirit of heroes. He emphasized the importance of becoming heirs of heroes and striving for all-round progress. President Xi expressed his happiness at the company’s achievements and encouraged them to continue upholding their mission, cherishing their honor, and carrying forward their glorious tradition.

The “Model Airborne Troop Company” is a heroic company with a long and illustrious history. It has produced many impressive heroes and role models, with super hero Huang Jiguang being one of the most renowned. The company has always maintained an attitude of learning, love, and respect for traditions. Through their dedication and courage, the company has completed numerous major tasks and remained at the forefront of army advancement for decades.

In recognition of their accomplishments, President Xi signed an order in 2013, awarding the company the honorary title of “Model Airborne Troop Company.” During the political work conference of the entire army in Gutian in 2014, President Xi personally met with the company’s instructor to express his cordial greetings to the officers and soldiers.

Recently, the officers and soldiers of the “Model Airborne Troop Company” wrote a letter to President Xi, detailing their thoughts and work in recent years. They reiterated their belief and determination to fulfill their entrusted responsibilities, live up to their mission, and continue making new achievements.

President Xi Jinping’s words of encouragement and recognition serve as a source of inspiration for the officers and soldiers of the “Model Airborne Troop Company” as they celebrate Army Day. Their unwavering commitment to their duties and the people of China will undoubtedly continue to contribute to the country’s progress and development.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

