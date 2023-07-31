2023 China-Russia Youth Media Innovation Camp: Exploring Culture, Connectivity, and Creativity

Experience China-Russia Youth Media Innovation Camp and Embrace Cultural Exchange

Do you have a desire to explore China‘s breathtaking natural beauty, delve into its rich history and culture, and witness its thriving economic development alongside talented Chinese and Russian partners? Do you yearn for personal growth, the opportunity to exchange new media skills with Chinese and Russian youths, and receive guidance from renowned experts in the field? If so, get ready to showcase your multimedia creations and engage in thought-provoking discussions at a globally recognized forum.

The “2023 China-Russia Youth Media Innovation Camp” is set to take place in China for seven days at the end of September 2023, as part of the “2023 China-Russia Internet Media Forum” organized by Daily Net. Under the guidance of the Central Cyberspace Administration of China and the Ministry of Mass Media of the Russian Federation, the camp is co-hosted by China Daily and the China Internet Development Foundation, two prominent entities dedicated to promoting cultural understanding and media development.

To participate, the registration requirements are as follows: youth representatives aged between 18 and 35 who possess fluency in English or Russian, possess the ability to independently shoot and create video clips, possess a certain understanding of new media and network media, and have a genuine interest in Chinese and Russian culture. Prospective participants are expected to submit a personal text resume, a 3-minute self-introduction video, and either a link to personal original video works on cultural themes or published original international media and cultural papers. The submission deadline is August 5, 2023, and materials should be emailed to jianglili@chinadaily.com.cn. Please ensure that the email’s subject includes your name and the phrase “registration for Sino-Russian Youth Media Innovation Camp.”

The purpose of the activity plan is to recruit and assemble an outstanding delegation of youth representatives from China and Russia. These individuals will venture into the magnificent natural environment, immerse themselves in the profound cultural heritage, and experience the diverse international atmosphere. With their keen insight and expertise in new media, the youth representatives will have the opportunity to narrate the remarkable tale of Sino-Russian good-neighborliness, friendship, and win-win cooperation.

During the camp, participants will actively produce activity vlogs across various platforms, documenting their experiences in near real-time. These vlogs will later be compiled and showcased in a video during the opening ceremony of the Sino-Russian Internet Media Forum in 2023. Additionally, a select group of Chinese and Russian representatives will be chosen to share their insights and reflections from their involvement in the youth camp during the main forum. All participants will receive certificates at the end of the event, recognizing their contribution and commitment to fostering bilateral relations.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to be a part of a captivating story that awaits your authorship. For more information and details, please contact 010-84883737 between 09:30 and 18:00.

China Daily

July 28, 2023

[Responsible editor: Tu Tian]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

