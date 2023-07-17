President Xi Jinping Makes Changes to Chinese Ambassadors Abroad

President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China has made new appointments and dismissals of ambassadors abroad, according to a decision by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress. These changes aim to strengthen China‘s diplomatic relations with different countries.

Huang Zheng has been removed from the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to the Federated States of Micronesia. In his place, Wu Wei has been appointed as the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Federated States of Micronesia. This change reflects the Chinese government’s commitment to enhancing cooperation and communication with Micronesia.

Additionally, Jiang Yan has been removed from the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to the Republic of Uzbekistan. To take her place, Yu Jun has been appointed as the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Uzbekistan. The appointment of Yu Jun aims to further strengthen the bilateral relations between China and Uzbekistan.

These appointments and dismissals demonstrate President Xi Jinping’s dedication to advancing China‘s foreign policy and promoting positive relationships with other nations. By strategically selecting ambassadors, the Chinese government aims to foster closer ties with countries around the world.

The decision to appoint and dismiss ambassadors was made based on careful considerations by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress. It is a crucial step in the diplomatic process and reflects China‘s commitment to maintaining strong and effective diplomatic representation abroad.

These changes are expected to play an essential role in promoting economic, political, and cultural cooperation between China and the respective countries. The new ambassadors will be entrusted with the responsibility of representing the interests of the People’s Republic of China and furthering its relationships with their host countries.

These appointments and dismissals underline China‘s commitment to actively engage with the international community and work towards shared goals and mutual benefits. President Xi Jinping’s continued efforts in strengthening diplomatic ties are anticipated to contribute to global stability and prosperity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

