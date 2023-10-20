Home » President Xi Jinping Meets with Vietnamese President at ‘Belt and Road’ International Cooperation Summit
President Xi Jinping Meets with Vietnamese President at ‘Belt and Road’ International Cooperation Summit

President Xi Jinping Meets Vietnamese President Vo Van Thang at Belt and Road Forum

On the morning of October 20, President Xi Jinping met with Vietnamese President Vo Van Thang at the Great Hall of the People in China. President Thang was in China to attend the third “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum.

During the meeting, President Xi emphasized the importance of maintaining the strong friendship between China and Vietnam. He urged both countries to remember their common ideals and missions, work together to follow the path of socialism, and build a community of shared future with strategic significance. President Xi also stressed the need to ensure that the relationship between the two countries remains on the fast track of mutual benefit, win-win results, and joint development.

President Xi Jinping highlighted the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits. He urged both China and Vietnam to leverage their geographical proximity and industrial complementarity to accelerate the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative and the docking of the “Two Corridors and One Ring”.

President Thang praised China‘s successful hosting of the third “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum. He congratulated President Xi on the forum’s participation by the heads of state and government of more than 150 countries and international organizations. President Thang recognized the forum as a vivid manifestation of countries’ response to and support for the “Belt and Road” cooperation. He also commended President Xi’s leadership in promoting global initiatives and China‘s responsibility as a major power.

The meeting between President Xi Jinping and President Vo Van Thang reaffirms the strong ties between China and Vietnam and underscores their commitment to further cooperation and development. As the Belt and Road Initiative continues to gather momentum, both countries are expected to deepen their partnership and contribute to regional and global prosperity.

