Growing Threats and Concerns: Israel’s War with Hamas Raises Fear of Wider Conflict for U.S. Forces

U.S. forces are facing growing threats in the Middle East, raising concerns that Israel’s war with Hamas could spread across the region. In recent days, drones and missiles have been launched from bases in Iraq hosting U.S. troops, following similar incidents in Iraq and Syria. These attacks have raised alarms in Washington about the activities of Iran-backed militant groups. The U.S. has deployed naval forces to the Middle East, including two aircraft carriers and about 2,000 Marines, in response to the increasing threats.

The attacks against U.S. forces have intensified since the conflict in Israel erupted on October 7, when Hamas launched attacks in southern Israel. The U.S. military has been actively defending its troops, shooting down several drones attacking them. On Wednesday, a drone struck U.S. troops in Syria, causing minor injuries, while another was shot down. A civilian contractor also died from cardiac arrest following a false alarm at an air base in Iraq.

On Thursday, drones and rockets struck bases housing U.S. and other international troops in western Iraq, with multiple explosions reported on the base. Rockets also hit a military base near Baghdad International Airport. The Pentagon has stated that it will take all necessary actions to protect U.S. and coalition forces from any threats and will respond promptly and in a manner of its choosing if necessary.

The U.S. Navy intercepted three missiles and several drones in the northern Red Sea that were launched by the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels. There is a possibility that these projectiles were heading toward Israel. However, the Pentagon has stated that there is no direct connection between the increase in attacks and the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Iran-allied groups in Iraq have set up a “joint operations room” to support Hamas in its war operations. Two officials from Iran-backed Iraqi militant groups confirmed the attacks on U.S. bases and stated that these groups are ready to join the wider fight against Israel if given permission by Iran.

The rising tensions in the region have prompted warnings from officials that the conflict could spread. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned of a possible regional crisis and criticized efforts to blame Iran for fueling the conflict. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also expressed concerns about the risk of regional spillover and called for tighter sanctions on Iran, which she said provides supplies to Hamas.

Amidst these concerns, the United Nations Middle East peace envoy has warned the Security Council about the very real and extremely dangerous risk of further escalation in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. The envoy fears that the region is on the edge of an abyss that could change the trajectory of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the entire Middle East.

As tensions continue to escalate, the international community is closely monitoring the situation and urging restraint. The fear of the spread of the war between Israel and Hamas remains a significant concern, with potential implications for the stability of the entire region.

