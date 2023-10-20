Yili Group Dominates Global Dairy Industry, Winning Highest Honors at World Dairy Summit

Yili Group, China‘s leading dairy company, has achieved great success at the 2023 World Dairy Summit held in Chicago, USA. The summit, organized by the International Dairy Federation (IDF), is considered the highest-level and largest dairy industry event globally. Yili was invited to represent China‘s dairy industry and engage in discussions with industry leaders, experts, and scholars from around the world.

During the summit, the winners of the prestigious “IDF Dairy Innovation Award” were announced. Yili stood out from the competition and won two awards: “Sustainable Packaging Innovation” and “New Product Innovation Research and Development with Food Safety and Consumer Nutrition as the Core.” These awards recognize Yili’s commitment to excellent product quality and innovative practices.

Yili was the only Chinese dairy company to receive this highest honor in the global dairy industry and the company with the most awards worldwide. The “IDF Dairy Innovation Award” aims to showcase the innovative spirit of the industry, set an example for global dairy companies, and contribute to the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Yili’s dedication to comprehensive value leadership has driven its continuous investment in innovative research and development. The company focuses on consumer-centric approaches and sustainable development. This strategy has allowed Yili to achieve remarkable success in the dairy industry.

One of Yili’s award-winning products, “Jindian Print-Free and Ink-Free Environmentally Friendly Packaging,” won the “Sustainable Packaging Innovation” award. This packaging solution eliminates traditional ink printing and utilizes a pure white bottle. The outer packaging is made from recycled milk boxes. The judges, including Richard Walton, praised this environmentally friendly packaging for its elegant design, ink-free approach, and recyclability.

Yili’s “normal temperature cheese sticks” won the “Innovative Research and Development of New Products with Food Safety and Consumer Nutrition as the Core” award. This product breaks the limitations of traditional cold chain distribution and storage requirements by offering a room-temperature cheese stick for children. It also contains Bifidobacterium lactis BL-99, combining dairy products with probiotics to enhance nutritional value.

Additionally, Yili’s “Empowering Female Quality Management Workers and Demonstrating Female Leadership in the Dairy Industry” project was nominated for the “Innovative Practice of Empowering Women in the Dairy Industry” award. Yili’s “High Calcium Cheese Bombs” also received a nomination for the “Core New Product Innovation Research and Development” award.

Yili’s success at the World Dairy Summit reflects its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and consumer satisfaction. The company continues to lead the way in the global dairy industry, driving high-quality development and contributing to the achievement of industry goals.

Editor: Zhang Bin

