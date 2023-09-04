President Xi Jinping’s Inspiring Video Speech at CIFTIS: Fostering Development Confidence and Global Cooperation

President Xi Jinping delivered a powerful and inspiring video speech at the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) Global Service Trade Summit, emphasizing the importance of unity and collaboration for a better and prosperous future. The speech, which was broadcasted to attendees from around the world, ignited a wave of enthusiasm and confidence in China‘s commitment to open up and foster cooperation.

The video speech, titled “Join Hands to Create a Better and Prosperous Future,” conveyed President Xi’s strong belief in the power of collaboration and openness for global development. He noted that in the face of challenges and uncertainties, it is essential for countries to come together and forge a common vision for the future.

President Xi highlighted the significance of the service trade sector in driving economic growth and innovation, emphasizing that China is committed to further opening up its services market. He also expressed China‘s support for international cooperation and the importance of fostering a win-win environment for all parties involved.

The speech sparked enthusiastic responses from participants at the summit, who praised President Xi’s vision and expressed their eagerness to strengthen ties with China. Many attendees acknowledged China‘s efforts in promoting international trade and cooperation.

This video speech comes at a critical time, as the world grapples with the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and economic uncertainties. President Xi’s emphasis on unity, openness, and collaboration sets a positive tone for global efforts to recover from the pandemic and build a more resilient and inclusive future.

The 2023 CIFTIS Global Service Trade Summit serves as a platform for promoting trade in services and enhancing international cooperation. It brings together government officials, business leaders, and experts from various sectors to discuss key issues and explore opportunities for collaboration.

President Xi’s speech not only reaffirmed China‘s commitment to global trade and cooperation but also showcased the country’s confidence in opening up its market and contributing to the world‘s economic recovery. As China continues to play a crucial role in the global economy, its efforts to promote open trade and collaboration are welcomed and appreciated by the international community.

The success of the summit and President Xi’s video speech highlight the importance of multilateralism and collaboration in addressing global challenges and fostering sustainable development. Together, countries can build a better and prosperous future for all.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

