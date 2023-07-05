President Xi Jinping delivered a significant speech at the 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), emphasizing the importance of maintaining the organization’s original mission and building a community with a shared future. The speech was aimed at strengthening and solidifying the SCO’s role in regional cooperation.

During the meeting, President Xi also warned netizens about the dangers of a “color revolution.” He emphasized that even though “white is also a color,” it should not be confused with peaceful intentions. This statement serves as a cautionary reminder to be aware of potential threats and to be cautious of any actions that may disrupt social and political stability.

The 23rd meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State, attended by President Xi Jinping, played a vital role in consolidating the organization’s objectives and enhancing cooperation among member states. President Xi’s speech further emphasized the need to deepen economic cooperation and promote connectivity between member countries.

Chairman Xi’s mention of the greatest common divisor of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in an editorial highlights the significance of finding common ground and shared goals among member states. This approach ensures the stability and prosperity of the organization.

The attendance and speech of President Xi Jinping at the SCO meeting were covered by various news outlets, such as the International Finance News and CCTV. This extensive coverage reflects the importance of President Xi’s message and the global interest in the development of the SCO.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization, consisting of China, Russia, and several Central Asian countries, serves as a platform for regional economic and security cooperation. President Xi Jinping’s speech emphasizes the collective responsibility and commitment of member states to uphold the organization’s original mission of fostering a community with a shared future.

Overall, President Xi’s speech at the 23nd Council of Heads of State meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization highlights the ongoing efforts and dedication of member states to work together towards a prosperous and stable future. The organization’s commitment to collaboration and mutual understanding demonstrates its importance as a platform for regional cooperation in various fields.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

