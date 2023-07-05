Hong Kong’s “High-end Talent Pass Program” Exceeds Expectations as Government Considers Further Relaxing Application Threshold

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government Launches “High-end Talent Pass Program” Exceeding Yearly Target

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government has launched the “High-end Talent Pass Program” at the end of last year which has proven to be highly successful. In the first five months of this year alone, over 49,000 applications have been approved, exceeding the full-year target. The program aims to attract the best talent from around the world to Hong Kong.

Sun Yuhan, Director of the Labor and Welfare Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, who is in charge of the project, revealed in an exclusive interview with Hong Kong’s “Sing Tao Daily” that the government is considering further relaxing the application threshold. The government is exploring two directions to achieve this goal. Firstly, they are considering including mainland universities that are not ranked in the top 100 universities, despite their strong academic reputation. Additionally, they are looking into collaborating with international institutions that offer specialized courses. The aim is to attract the best talents globally and enhance Hong Kong’s competitiveness.

During a press conference, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Chief Executive Li Jiachao announced plans to further relax the application threshold for the “High-end Talent Pass Program”. Applicants may no longer be required to graduate from one of the world‘s top 100 universities. Li Jiachao believes that increasing the number of talents in Hong Kong will improve the city’s competitiveness.

Sun Yuhan expressed that the chief executive’s instructions are very clear and that the program has yielded positive results in the past year. He stated that there is still room for improvement and that attracting more talents is a priority for the government.

Sun Yuhan also addressed concerns about the program mainly attracting mainlanders rather than overseas professionals. He explained that mainlanders have a better understanding of Hong Kong and the program has received excellent publicity in the Mainland. He emphasized that the program welcomes not only mainland university graduates but also mainlanders studying abroad who are excellent talents. Hong Kong should be open to welcoming them.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government has also begun conducting human resource projections. The results are expected to be released in the first quarter of 2025. This initiative is considered the most significant job in the coming year as it will cover 80% of the labor force in Hong Kong, including key industries such as tourism, medical care, construction, and urban operations. The aim is to provide a comprehensive map of Hong Kong’s human resources information.

Sun Yuhan highlighted the importance of anticipating future trends in human resources and understanding the problems faced by various industries. More than 100 consultation meetings will be held to discuss and cultivate talents in emerging industries. The goal is to avoid a shortage of manpower, such as the current situation regarding environment, society, and corporate governance (ESG).

Regarding the current trend of young people being “slash people” (engaging in multiple professions or careers simultaneously), Sun Yuhan mentioned that it is a cultural and mental shift in the workplace. He believes that flexibility is a key characteristic of Hong Kong society, with some employers adapting to part-time jobs when permanent workers are not available. The government will monitor the overall market to see how this trend develops in the future.

The “High-end Talent Pass Program” has proven to be a success in attracting talent to Hong Kong. The government’s efforts to further relax the application threshold and explore various avenues to attract the best talent globally demonstrate its commitment to enhancing Hong Kong’s competitiveness and ensuring a strong workforce for the future.

