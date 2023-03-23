The new pension system for newly recruited public and educational personnel will be launched in July, causing a financial gap in the pension fund of the old system ahead of schedule. Regarding the estimated amount to be allocated next year, the Accounting and Accounting Office pointed out today (23) that it is expected to be between 5 billion and 10 billion yuan.

At the press conference after the Executive Yuan meeting on the 23rd, the media asked the Pension Fund that there would be a financial shortfall ahead of schedule. The Legislative Yuan also passed relevant amendments at the end of last year.

Cai Hongkun, deputy controller of the Accounting and General Office, said that after July, the insurance premiums of new civil servants will be transferred to the new fund, which will reduce the income of the old fund. The budget will include the past appropriation amount, which is estimated to be between 5 billion and 10 billion yuan.

