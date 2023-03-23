Home News President Zhu: The Catholic Pension Fund plans to allocate 5 billion to 10 billion next year
News

President Zhu: The Catholic Pension Fund plans to allocate 5 billion to 10 billion next year

by admin
President Zhu: The Catholic Pension Fund plans to allocate 5 billion to 10 billion next year

The new pension system for newly recruited public and educational personnel will be launched in July, causing a financial gap in the pension fund of the old system ahead of schedule. Regarding the estimated amount to be allocated next year, the Accounting and Accounting Office pointed out today (23) that it is expected to be between 5 billion and 10 billion yuan.

At the press conference after the Executive Yuan meeting on the 23rd, the media asked the Pension Fund that there would be a financial shortfall ahead of schedule. The Legislative Yuan also passed relevant amendments at the end of last year.

Cai Hongkun, deputy controller of the Accounting and General Office, said that after July, the insurance premiums of new civil servants will be transferred to the new fund, which will reduce the income of the old fund. The budget will include the past appropriation amount, which is estimated to be between 5 billion and 10 billion yuan.

further reading

Pension Fund’s investment income in January was 29.2 billion yuan

Pension Fund’s Top 10 Shareholdings Revealed Its Favorite TSMC Added These 2 Files

The second largest in history!Pension Fund lost 47.8 billion yuan last year

The post President Zhu: The Catholic Pension Fund plans to allocate 5 billion to 10 billion yuan next year appeared first on Business Times.

See also  [Knowing early]Ministry of Commerce: Hope that the US will adopt a rational and pragmatic economic and trade policy towards China; the "East and West" project is officially launched_ Securities Times Network

You may also like

the new impact financing model, green lending and...

The situation at the front on the morning...

40 significant groups of citizens registered for the...

3-I Spa is born, a new public company...

Children’s awareness event in Bursa Karacabey – Bursa...

confrontation with a knife in downtown Cali

consequences on the environment and on health

When and what time the Central Bank’s interest...

Classic coffee week in Manizales

Porsche has abandoned plans to enter F1 in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy