Press Release｜Suifenhe Free Trade Zone: Cross-border Logistics Drives Upgrading of Cross-border Industries

In the “Guidelines for Investment Promotion”, cross-border logistics is one of the eight characteristic and advantageous industries. How can the Suifenhe area take advantage of the century-old port advantages to drive the upgrading of cross-border timber and grain processing with the development of the cross-border logistics industry? In the provincial government news on the 18th He Bingli, full-time deputy director of the Suifenhe District Management Committee of China (Heilongjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone, answered questions from reporters at the press conference on “Guidelines for Investment Promotion of Key Industrial Platforms in China (Heilongjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone” held by the office.

He Bingli, full-time deputy director of Suifenhe Area Management Committee of China (Heilongjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone

He Bingli said that relying on two national first-class ports of highway and railway, Suifenhe area has built a dual-cycle international logistics hub, opened up four cross-border channels, independently operated the “Hasui-Russia” train, and transported to 16 ports, with a total of 296 shipments. 31,252 TEUs; serving China Railway Express, Suifenhe Customs and railway departments continue to optimize the operation process of China Railway Express, strengthen the sharing of customs and railway business information, smooth the electronic transmission of customs and railway manifest data, speed up vehicle turnover, and make every effort to improve port traffic From January to March, Suifenhe Railway Port opened 201 China-Europe trains, sending 19,746 TEUs of goods, a year-on-year increase of 26.4% and 33.2% respectively. In addition, direct and mutual trade trains from Moscow to Suifenhe have been opened.

Taking Suifenhe as the node to carry out cross-border logistics transportation has the advantages of short transportation distance, low freight and wide coverage, which has played a catalytic role in the development of cross-border industries. In terms of the timber industry, provincial innovative cases such as the cross-border linkage development model of forestry industry cooperation have been innovated, the bearing role of border economic cooperation zones has been brought into play, high-quality enterprises have been introduced, and intensive, branded, and large-scale processing has been carried out, driving the city’s timber regulations to rise There are 72 enterprises, mainly producing boards, solid wood flooring, furniture and other products, which are sold domestically, as well as in Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, the United States and Europe, attracting a number of well-known enterprises such as Zhonglin and Nature to settle in. According to customs statistics, Suifenhe will import 3.09 million cubic meters of Russian materials in 2022, accounting for about 20% of the country’s total imports of Russian materials.

In terms of the grain industry, innovative models such as the construction of a cross-border agricultural, industrial and trade industrial chain were awarded provincial cases, and policies such as quota-free entry into the comprehensive bonded zone in the Suifenhe area and taxation on processed products when leaving the zone were used to guide enterprises to use corn and wheat in The comprehensive bonded area carries out intensive processing. In the first three months of this year, the Suifenhe Railway Port imported 200,000 tons of grain, a year-on-year increase of 917%. More than 10 grain processing enterprises have settled in the Suifenhe Comprehensive Bonded Zone, including 2 enterprises above the designated size. The main products include mixed feed and salt-free dried noodles. , non-genetically modified oil, etc., and the grain processing capacity has reached more than 1 million tons.

He Bingli said that the Suifenhe-Dongning land border port-type national logistics hub was successfully included in the 2022 national construction list. Taking this as an opportunity, the problem of cross-border logistics congestion can be alleviated through institutional innovation, and international logistics valleys, container handling distribution bases, etc. The key project is traction, which promotes the continuous improvement of the cross-border logistics system, promotes the upgrading of cross-border timber and grain processing through domestic and overseas synergies, and creates a cross-border timber and grain industry chain. Make good use of the comprehensive bonded zone policy, cultivate leading grain enterprises, promote the expansion of grain processing enterprises in the zone, and extend the chain; give play to the platform effect of the wood industry in the Border Cooperation Zone, strengthen brand leadership, cultivate and expand the scale of high value-added terminal products, and actively promote The cross-border timber industry extends to intensive processing.

Reporter: Qu Jing; Photography: Jing Tianxu