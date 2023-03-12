During his visit to Kinshasa, Emmanuel Macron declared that the M23 had to execute the ceasefire on Tuesday March 7. But there were new clashes on Tuesday, March 7 in the localities of Karuba, west of Saké. Same situation in Masisi between the FARDC and the M23/RDF.

Several newspapers published in Kinshasa this Wednesday, March 8, return to this recurring subject, which disrupts the security situation in the DRC.

Immediately decreed, on Tuesday March 07, 2023, immediately violated by the terrorists of the M23 movement, reports AfricaNews.

The ceasefire announced 72 hours earlier

in Kinshasa, by French President Emmanuel Macron, lasted only a short time. A few hours after the announcement of this suspension of arms in eastern DRC, several sources in the locality of

Sake confirm it. Fighting resumed between FARDC and M23 terrorists in Karuba. Precisely in the chiefdom of Bahunde west of Sake, in Masisi.

Elements of the M23 and the Rwandan Defense Forces-RDF violated the ceasefire scheduled for Tuesday, March 7. They attacked FARDC positions in Karuba, on the Kiribirwindi axis as well as on the

pont Mabenga-Rwindi.

Ceasefire of March 7, immediately launched, immediately violated, title Econews in its cuff.

In a press release from the third defense zone, the FARDC, denounce the attack on

their positions on Tuesday. In particular in Kiruba, on the Kibirizi – Rwindi axis and the Mabenga – Rwindi axis, by M23 terrorists.

With control of Somikivu and a number of deposits, the M23 and Rwanda consolidate their position. Thus, on the most juicy corners of the Congolese East.

Beyond the sham ceasefire, Kinshasa awaits the withdrawal of the M23, adds The future.





Kinshasa is in no way surprised by the fake ceasefire decreed by Rwanda via the M23 before violating it. However, the country is in line with the road map of Luanda (Angola). And which obliges this terrorist movement to cease attacks against the FARDC. To withdraw to Mount Sabigno, to confine oneself, to demobilize before social reintegration into the community.

Thus, Kagame may well continue to dream, because there will be no dialogue with these outlaws. And who have established their legitimacy through the killings, rapes and looting of the resources of the DRC.

Kinshasa is not surprised by this umpteenth violated ceasefire, declares Forum of Aces.

The Minister of Communication and Media said

all his satisfaction to see Felix Tshisekedi remain equal to himself. Félix Tshisekedi carried the firm voice of the country, to the great satisfaction of his compatriots and also of certain Africans.

Prosperity returns to the Rwandan aggression, and its refusal of a ceasefire. The daily quotes Patrick Muyaya, Minister of Communication, according to whom:

« Not a centimeter of the extent of Congolese soil to yield to fishermen in troubled waters« .

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, The True Moderatornotes that Félix Tshisekedi will be in front of more than 1,000 Congolese women at the people’s palace, this Wednesday, March 08.

Note that this day is marked by a theme chosen for this year 2023:

« For an inclusive digital world: innovation and technologies for gender equality« .

