Home News Pressburger Fight Club: One does not need to live in peace with friends, but with enemies | Culture | .a week
News

Pressburger Fight Club: One does not need to live in peace with friends, but with enemies | Culture | .a week

by admin
Pressburger Fight Club: One does not need to live in peace with friends, but with enemies | Culture | .a week

their witness was Imrich Lichtenfeld from Bratislava, who became famous as an athlete and creator of the self-defense martial art of krav maga. Like many people in those times, he was saved from the concentration camp by escaping. He boarded the steamer Pentcho, the last ship that took Jewish emigrants from Slovakia. He left behind a home, family and friends. Those who knew him remember him not only as a great athlete and teacher, but also as an accomplished dancer and an unforgettable personality. He was a great lover of life.

A colorful life awaited Imi Lichtenfeld abroad. He was a volunteer of the Czechoslovak Legion in Africa and the Middle East. In Palestine, he became the chief instructor of the Israel Defense Forces. He used his experience from his last years in Bratislava, when he and Dufi founded Jewish self-defense, in the development of the krav maga system.

“This is the first play of the Pavel Országh Hviezdoslav Theatre, whose purpose is to retell the stories of well-known and unknown Bratislavans.”

peace and enemies

Imi’s story is not only a story of the past, but also of today and tomorrow. The mistakes we made then, we make now. Will we ever learn to tolerate others and let them live when we disagree with their opinions and decisions? Even today, we see some groups of people as dangerous monsters who are about to sink their long claws into us and bite our throats.

You can read the whole article if you buy a Digital subscription of .week. We now also offer the option to purchase joint access to .tježen and Denník N.

See also  the scary phase on the poor

sign up to subscribe

If you found an error, write to [email protected]

You may also like

The quijos racks and the scaffolding announce the...

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Date

A great turnout for blood donation in various...

Garbage in the sewerage network caused an overflow...

On the first Ching Ming Festival after the...

“List for Lambach” sees water supply in danger

“Apples, pears, etc. are in full bloom 10...

This is how the votes of the health...

Lineups of the season: How Ancelotti let play

tied in Barranquilla and established itself within the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy