Goalless ended the postponed duel between Valledupar FC and Barranquilla FC played on Wednesday afternoon for the date 3 of the I-2023 Promotion Tournament.

The team led by Julián Barragán accumulated his sixth game without defeat and added a point that strengthens it in the classification zone.

Again, defensive solidity was essential so that Valledupar kept the fence at zero for the fifth time, of his last six games.

PHOTO: Valledupar FC.



With 13 points, Valledupar now he is seventh in the championship product of 3 wins, 4 draws and 2 losses.

the barranquilleross continue coleros with only 5 units, product of a win, two draws and six losses.

Next Sunday, for the date 10, Valledupar will receive Deportes Quindío at the Armando Maestre Pavajeau stadium.

DATASHEET

Estadio: Romelio Martinez (Barranquilla)

Central: Camilo Colmenares – Boyacá

Date: 3 of the I-2023 Promotion Tournament.

Barranquilla: Yimi Gomez, Brandon Palaces, Diego Fory, Jhan Towers, Jhomier Warrior; Diego Mendoza, Jesus Ceballos, Jonah Mejia, Kevin Madrid; Stiwar Coin, Charles Cantilever.

Coach: Nelson Florez.

Valledupar: Weimar Asprilla, Darwin Balanta, David Alvarez, Kevin Rivas, Joan Cajares, Brian Sanchez, Jean Marcos Angulo (Sebastian Gutierrez), Wilberth Bravo (Kevin Renteria), Jhonier Valencia (Ivan Camacho), Juan Cantillo (Dairo Valencia) and Misael Martinez.

Coach: Julian Barragan.

BY: JOSÉ A. MARTÍNEZ / EL PILÓN