As stated in the judicial process that has been completed in the Second Peace Court of Santa Ana, four people were victims of fraud by the accused Erika Vanessa O., 32, who, through a Facebook page called “Altruistic Hearts” offered the opportunity to participate in collective savings called “cuchubales”.

The events began between the months of April and May 2022, when the affected people began to deliver different amounts of money weekly in order to save and obtain benefits, but over the months they did not receive their savings from the defendant, so they decided to report.

The initial hearing against the defendant was held yesterday in the aforementioned Court, where through circumstantial evidence presented by the Attorney General of the Republic, the existence of the crime of fraud was proven, as well as the possible participation of the defendant in the Therefore, the judge ordered the continuation of the process to the investigation stage and decreed the provisional detention of the defendant, who will be sent to the Penal Center of Apanteos de Santa Ana.