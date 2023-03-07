Home News Preventive prison for a woman who organized “cuchubales” on Facebook and did not give money to the victims – Diario La Página
News

Preventive prison for a woman who organized “cuchubales” on Facebook and did not give money to the victims – Diario La Página

by admin
Preventive prison for a woman who organized “cuchubales” on Facebook and did not give money to the victims – Diario La Página

As stated in the judicial process that has been completed in the Second Peace Court of Santa Ana, four people were victims of fraud by the accused Erika Vanessa O., 32, who, through a Facebook page called “Altruistic Hearts” offered the opportunity to participate in collective savings called “cuchubales”.

The events began between the months of April and May 2022, when the affected people began to deliver different amounts of money weekly in order to save and obtain benefits, but over the months they did not receive their savings from the defendant, so they decided to report.

The initial hearing against the defendant was held yesterday in the aforementioned Court, where through circumstantial evidence presented by the Attorney General of the Republic, the existence of the crime of fraud was proven, as well as the possible participation of the defendant in the Therefore, the judge ordered the continuation of the process to the investigation stage and decreed the provisional detention of the defendant, who will be sent to the Penal Center of Apanteos de Santa Ana.

See also  Heilongjiang's "inner ghost" charge is rare: maliciously slandering party and state leaders (Photo) Wei Bin | Inspection Team |

You may also like

floods increase risk of cholera, warns WHO

Severo Scoundrel will have restrictions to operate in...

Warning strikes in Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia on...

Press review of Tuesday March 07, 2023: controversy...

Afinia responds about fees

China’s military spending to rise 7.2% this year...

How China controls its top students in Germany...

Uvira: demonstration this Tuesday of young people after...

What foods help delay aging?

A green oasis by the sea of ​​the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy