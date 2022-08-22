Original title: Beijing primary and secondary schools start normally, and Beijing colleges and universities return to school in batches

The reporter learned from a press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic in Beijing on the 22nd that Beijing primary and secondary schools (including secondary vocational colleges) and kindergartens will open as scheduled; Staggered time and staggered time to return to school and new students to report to work.

Li Yi, deputy secretary of the Beijing Municipal Education Commission and spokesman for the Beijing Municipal Education Commission, introduced the requirements for primary and secondary schools and kindergartens to return to Beijing. First, 7 days before the start of the school, teachers and students should do a good job of daily health monitoring, such as fever, abnormal health and other conditions should be reported in time. Second, teachers and students in non-restricted areas outside Beijing need to return to Beijing 7 days in advance to conduct health monitoring. Teachers and students in medium and high risk areas will not return to Beijing for the time being. Teachers and students can only return to school after 7 days in Beijing. . Third, on the first day of returning to school, the school needs to check the negative nucleic acid test certificates of teachers and students within 48 hours.

All colleges and universities return to Beijing and return to school requirements. First, for teachers and students in Beijing, teachers and students in medium and high risk areas in Beijing will not return to school for the time being, and teachers and students in low risk and no epidemic risk areas in Beijing hold a negative nucleic acid test certificate within 48 hours, “Beijing Health Treasure” “Green code to report back to school. Second, for teachers, students and employees outside Beijing, those with a history of living in the county (city, district, banner) where the local epidemic occurred within 7 days are strictly restricted from entering and returning to Beijing. Unrestricted entry and return of teachers, students and employees to Beijing, with a negative nucleic acid test certificate within 48 hours and a green code of “Beijing Health Treasure”, can enter Beijing and return to school on the premise of normal temperature measurement and good personal protection.

Reporter: Ni Yuanjin

How is the “new home” in space built? | The story behind the news

First Observation | From General Secretary Xi Jinping’s trip to Xinjiang to see the successful practice of the party’s Xinjiang strategy in the new era | The depth of China‘s economic new observation perspective | 2022 college entrance examination essay questions, what new trends in language education are revealed?

What about “one size fits all” and “layers of overweight”? Resolutely achieve “nine no”!

Eight Questions about the Largest Nucleic Acid Screening in Shanghai | Depth of View

First Observation · Moment | More Unity!This group photo of the Winter Olympics is precious. A political declaration to keep in mind the original mission – the birth of the “Resolution of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on the major achievements and historical experience of the party’s centenary struggle”

Xinhua News Agency’s heavy article: irreversible historical process!

The story behind the news｜ Behind the construction of the China-Laos railway, you can’t imagine these details

The story behind the news｜Behind the National Science and Technology Awards Conference, these things are worth knowing

What is the Metaverse? Why pay attention to it? – Decoding the Metaverse

Xinhua News Agency’s blockbuster article: Ten questions about China‘s economy

Under the crackdown, there are still some websites that are still promoting virtual currency marketing｜View Depth

Timeline Rewind | 90-day space trip for business trip trio

This clue, how did the State Council’s inspection team find out the tricks behind it? |The story behind the news Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: