Globalfoundries against TSMC: US ​​chip giant in Saxony defends itself against subsidies for Taiwanese competitors

The chip manufacturer Globalfoundries (GF) does not want to accept the billions in support from the federal government for the Taiwanese world market leader TSMC in Dresden. TSMC is more than ten times as big, wants to produce semiconductors in the neighborhood in competition – together with three of its own largest customers, explained the responsible manager the news magazine “Der Spiegel”. The Dresden spokesman for Globalfoundries confirmed this.

“TSMC is more than ten times our size, now wants in our neighborhood Produce semiconductors that compete directly with our products,” said Saam Azar, who is responsible for government and legal affairs at GF, the “Spiegel”. TSMC wanted to dig deep into the subsidy pot. There was also criticism on the ARD talk show ” Tough but fair.” “I wonder if that’s the right focus,” said Johannes Vogel, deputy federal chairman of the FDP in the ARD talk show “Hart aber Fair” to the question of whether TSMC should be lured to Germany with billions in subsidies.

