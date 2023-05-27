Primoz Roglic, virtual winner of the Giro d’Italia

Slovenian cyclist Primoz Roglic is on the verge of securing his victory in the 2023 Giro d’Italia after an impressive performance on stage 20.

Photo: @giroditalia

Roglic won the mountain time trial that culminated in Monte Lussari and left behind all the setbacks he faced during the competition.

On Saturday, Roglic is the virtual winner of the Giro d’Italia by conquering stage 20, a time trial that presented challenges in the mountains. The Slovenian rider is set to get his fourth grand tour as a professional, cementing his status as one of today’s most prominent cyclists.

During the penultimate stage, Roglic managed to snatch the lead from the British Geraint Thomas. With a time of 44 minutes and 23 seconds, he passed Thomas and Portugal’s Joao Almeida, who took second and third place on the stage. These three cyclists are shaping up to be the stars of the final podium in Rome.

However, Roglic in the middle of the climb, the 32-year-old suffered a mechanical failure when his chain came off. Fortunately, the team’s mechanics, who were on a motorcycle, quickly came to solve the problem and help Roglic get back on track.

The classification of stage 20 of the Giro d’Italia was as follows:

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) – 44′ 23»

Geraint Thomas (INEOS Grenadiers) – a 40»

Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) – a 42»

Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) – a 55»

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ Group) – 59»

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) – at 1′ 05»

Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) – a 1′ 07»

Thymen Arensman (INEOS Grenadiers) – a 1′ 18»

Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) – a 1′ 49″

Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates) – a 1′ 53»

As for the Colombian cyclists, Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) was in 17th position, 2 minutes and 44 seconds behind the leader, while Einer Rubio (Movistar Team) was in 21st position, 3 minutes and 29 seconds. On the other hand, Fernando Gaviria (Movistar Team) finished in 119th position, 11 minutes and 21 seconds behind Roglic.

With his outstanding performance on stage 20, Primoz Roglic is on his way to final victory in the Giro d’Italia.