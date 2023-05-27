Serhiy Rebrov lost to Al Ain in the final of the UAE League Cup – video

The Al-Ain club led by Serhiy Rebrov, who previously lost the decisive match of the UAE President’s Cup, failed to perform in the final of another domestic tournament, the League Cup.

The wards of the Ukrainian specialist again, as in the Super Cup and the UAE President’s Cup, lost to Al-Sharjah. Having opened the scoring in the 30th minute, Al-Ain, playing without the injured Andriy Yarmolenko, conceded twice in stoppage time before the first half. After the break, the attempts of Serhiy Rebrov’s wards did not lead to success, and in the end, Al-Ain lost 1:2 and remained without trophies this season.

1:0 — 30 min.

1:1 – 45+3 min.

1:2 — 45+10 min.

It will be recalled that the UAE Championship ended in mid-May, and Al Ain became the runner-up, losing only three points to Al-Ahly Dubai in the final table. But the offender of Serhiy Rebrov’s team in three cup finals finished only seventh in the championship…

Meanwhile, “Al-Ain” has already decided on a replacement for Serhiy Rebrov, who will soon lead the Ukrainian national team. Local mass media report that the ex-coach of Amsterdam “Ajax” Alfred Schroeder has already signed a contract with the club.

Earlier, “FACTS” reported that “Rakuv” with the Ukrainian Kochergin, playing in the majority from the 6th minute, lost the final of the Polish Cup.

