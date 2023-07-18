Why do some bags arrive early on the baggage carousel at the airport? The video that explains the criterion with which they are loaded on board – Corriere TV

Video shot in the belly of an airliner in Vancouver reveals why some bags arrive first on the sorting belts at the airport. The time-lapse images clearly explain the hierarchy adopted by insiders in sorting suitcases. Luggage arriving at its destination on the flight is loaded last, then those of passengers who will have to make a connection. Finally, it is the turn of the suitcases of fragile and priority passengers: they will be the first to see the personal effects appear on the conveyor belt.

July 18, 2023 – Updated July 18, 2023, 1:08 PM

