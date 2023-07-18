Home » Why do some bags arrive early on the baggage carousel at the airport? The video that explains the criterion with which they are loaded on board – Corriere TV
World

Why do some bags arrive early on the baggage carousel at the airport? The video that explains the criterion with which they are loaded on board – Corriere TV

by admin
Why do some bags arrive early on the baggage carousel at the airport? The video that explains the criterion with which they are loaded on board – Corriere TV

Video shot in the belly of an airliner in Vancouver reveals why some bags arrive first on the sorting belts at the airport. The time-lapse images clearly explain the hierarchy adopted by insiders in sorting suitcases. Luggage arriving at its destination on the flight is loaded last, then those of passengers who will have to make a connection. Finally, it is the turn of the suitcases of fragile and priority passengers: they will be the first to see the personal effects appear on the conveyor belt.

July 18, 2023 – Updated July 18, 2023, 1:08 PM

© breaking latest news

See also  When Pavlík's unnecessary rampage overpowers Hollywood themes

You may also like

A US soldier arrested in North Korea: he...

Udinese market – Buta sold to Gil Vicente...

Former Panama President Ricardo Martinelli Found Guilty of...

The 3 current systems to lower the mortgage...

Mamitsho Pontshi: from pilot to deputy general manager...

This Drama return with the EP “Loose Talk”

Nina Badrić what a house on Hvar looks...

Trump investigated for assault on Capitol Hill

PROMETEON TIRE GROUP Global Sustainability Governance consolidated. New...

Venezuelan Activists Protest Against Presence of Vice President...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy