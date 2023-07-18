There are many dog breeds for running. Not all to tell the truth, because while it is true that dogs run, all without exception, some belong to best dog breeds for running – like Greyhounds of course, but also Huskies, specifically bred to do it – while others, especially those with flat noses like Bulldogs, are definitely less suited to running.

And of course also to run at the pace of your master and next to him.

Yes, because the natural inclination of dogs to run is one thing, another is to do it by accompanying its owner, running at a more or less constant pace, and perhaps doing it for medium-long distances if not really long.

The best dog breeds for running

Yes there are some dog breeds better than othersin the sense of being more suited to running for a long time, some even at high speed, and for whom running is undoubtedly a pleasure.

Leaving aside Greyhounds, Huskies and Alaskan Malamutes, notoriously recognized as dogs born for running, let’s see the best dog breeds for running and the most suitable to accompany us in our daily workouts or weekend runs.

1. Golden e Labrador retriever

Yes, Golden e Labrador they are two different breeds, but they are both part of the group of retrievers, or gods retrievers, for hunting and for water, and they share a sociable personality, a meek character and ease of training. All essential requirements for those looking for a dog to run with. On the contrary, running helps them stay in shape, which enhances their typical resistance of working dogs, and also makes them suitable for long runs at an average pace, in nature, as well as short and fun runs to let off some steam. .

2. Weimaraner, Setter inglese, Pointer

Weimaraner, Setter, Pointer and in general all hunting dogs – so also the Jack Russell somehow – they could make excellent running partners and among the best dog breeds for running. However, the conditional is obligatory because they are all undoubtedly resistant dogs, selected to work during hunting trips and therefore to run for a long time, certainly docile and obedient, but also with a natural instinct to run alone and, as pointing or pen dogs, a stop short when they spot game or something that reminds him of it. Therefore, with these breeds, a patient and progressive period of harmony is even more necessary in order not to risk ending up both constantly jerked during the race.

3. Beagle

Don’t confuse us with the idea that the beagle is Snoopy or that i Beagle today they are mostly companion and apartment dogs. Their origin is that of hunting dogs, in particular so-called track dogs, and therefore also for Beagles it is completely normal to run and do it for a long time, following the tracks of the game. They are resistant, docile and obedient, but like all hunting dogs they must be patiently trained for their new role as running companions.

4. German Shepherd, Belgian Shepherd

Even the German shepherd and the Belgian shepherdlike all shepherd dogs, are used to work and loyalty: they are strong, resistant dogs, used to keeping pace and, if well educated, extremely obedient. In addition to being shepherds, they have been selected over time as messenger dogs, rescue dogs and work dogs and are used to following their masters faithfully.

5. Dalmatian

Let’s forget for a moment 101 Dalmatians: i Dalmatian have been selected over time as fire dogs, trained to run in front of fire carriages to pave the way for them, and above all they can keep up with the pace of a horse, therefore also our runner. In short, Dalmatians are perfect dogs to accompany us running around the woods and streets.

6. Border collie

Other shepherd dogplus the fact that the Border Collie he is considered among the most intelligent dogs ever: they are working dogs, used to keeping flocks at bay between Scotland and England (hence the name “border”…) and who naturally need to run. Doing it behind the flocks or next to their faithful master makes no difference, just be clear that they are strong and robust dogs.

5 tips for running with the dog

That there are dog breeds that are better at running than the others does not automatically mean that a dog of that breed is ready to run 10 km alongside us as if nothing had happened. Before go out for a run with the dog it is strongly recommended to ask your trusted veterinarian for a visit, in particular as regards the cardiac condition (yes, dogs can also have heart problems …) and the articular, bone and tendon conditions (for example there are dogs at risk of dysplasia).

Gradual start

Then it’s good and right, for yourself and for the dog, start graduallyboth for reasons of training – even dogs can become sedentary and get tired running – and for harmony: it is better to set off with a maximum of a couple of kilometers at an extremely slow pace to gradually teach the dog to keep uplisten to our voice and our calls, and not get distracted by anything that could distract him, from other dogs to people, from birds to the smells of other dogs.

Running consistently

Getting a dog used to running at your side is neither simple nor immediate and it takes patience and perseverance: having a dog that has long been used to walking on a leash can help but it’s not so automatic. So if you decide to run with your dog, for the pleasure of both, you must have time and perseverance to do it regularly (maybe not every day, but every other day yes) and the patience to first run short distances at a slow pace, then gradually lengthen the distances and only finally try to run at your usual pace.

The leash to use for running

Finally, if you want to run with the dog, it is advisable to get the specific elastic leashes (there are also some to tie at the waist to leave your hands free) and specific harnesses, to think about the fact that the dog will have to drink during the race (there are special water bottles for dogs or gusseted bowls) and that, running or walking, if the dog gets dirty it is necessary to clean it by collecting its droppings.

Watch out for ticks

Finally, if you run in a natural area such as woods or meadows, be especially careful if it gets ticks, if it’s too hot or even if you do it in winter with snow.

Credits photo: Pexels

