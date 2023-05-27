ORF Vorarlberg Music Prize “Sound@V” 2023: Nominees have been chosen – mica

Vienna (OTS) – Since March of this year, 72 Vorarlberg bands and solo acts have submitted their applications for the ORF Vorarlberg Music Prize “[email protected]” 2023. A team from ORF Vorarlberg, the “poolbar festival” and “Wann & Wo” nominated the finalists. Now an international jury of experts and, from May 29, the audience, will decide by means of online voting who the winners of “[email protected]” 2023 are.

16 nominees at the start

In the four categories Rock/Pop, Alternative/Singer-Songwriter, Open Pool and Newcomer presented by AKM There are four acts to choose from:

Kategorie Pop/Rock

Fiesta Forever, Like we are, PUMA ORCHESTRA, The Eagle Alley Strippers

Category alternative/singer-songwriter

Nature swim, Philipp Spiegl, Prinz Grizzley, STUARD

Category Open Pool

EFEU, GAS, Miss weirdy, Stereo Ida

Kategorie Newcomer (presented by AKM/aume)

Cinet, Hovia, Paul Rohde, VANJA

Online voting at vorarlberg.ORF.at

Now it’s the turn of the fans: From May 29th to June 30th they can vote for their favorites online at vorarlberg.ORF.at. With every click, the nominees get one step closer to the coveted music prize.

Assessment by an international expert jury

In addition to online voting, the nominees are evaluated by an international jury of experts. Susi Ondrušová as well as Nora Pider and Julian Angerer alias ANGER have already been determined as members of the jury.

The Austrian Susi Ondrušová is head of the music word editing department at the radio station FM4. She decides which bands will be reported on and who will be invited for interviews or which concerts and festivals FM4 to get presented.

Nora Pider and Julian Angerer aka ANGER from Brixen, Italy, now live in Vienna and make music together. You won the renowned Austrian music prize “Amadeus Austrian Music Award” in 2020 and are currently working with the Wanda-Producers Paul Gallister and Lukas Kofler on their second studio album.

Awards ceremony at award show

Whoever wins the total of 25,000 euros in prize money at the big “[email protected]” award show will be announced on July 7th as part of the “poolbar festival” in Feldkirch. Admission to this event is free.

Joint initiative

“[email protected]” is carried out together with “Marke Vorarlberg”, “Wann & Wo” and the “poolbar festival”.

Markus Klement, State Director ORF Vorarlberg: “Those who have the choice are spoiled for choice: vote now on vorarlberg.ORF.at who should win the prize money totaling 25,000 euros.”

Stefan Höfel, ORF Vorarlberg “[email protected]” team: “As in previous years, this year has shown that the quality of the music acts in Vorarlberg is unbelievably high. I’m very excited to see who can convince the jury and get the most votes.”