Greentech Index: Earth Overshoot Day

“Earth Overshoot Day” is the day of the year when the accumulated human consumption of resources is greater than all ecosystems can replenish in the entire year. Accordingly, we live after this day at the expense of future generations and the planet (https://www.overshootday.org/newsroom/country-overshoot-days/)!

Earth Overshoot Day is a concept developed by the Global Footprint Network organization. It marks the point in the year when human demand for natural resources exceeds the Earth’s capacity to sustainably regenerate those resources in the same year. It is an indicator of humanity’s ecological footprint.

Earth Overshoot Day calculates global ecological footprint

Earth Overshoot Day is calculated by comparing the global ecological footprint, which is the consumption of resources such as land, water, fish stocks and forests, with the earth’s biocapacity, which is the earth’s ability to renew these resources and absorb waste.

Earth Overshoot Day is given as a date that indicates how many earths would be needed if all people lived the same lifestyle as the average occupants of the earth. For example, an Earth Overshoot Day on August 1st means we would need 1.75 earths to meet resource demands and waste ingestion.

Raise awareness of the limited capacity of the earth

It is important to note that Earth Overshoot Day is a calculated concept and does not actually represent a specific event. However, it aims to raise awareness of the earth’s finite capacity and the need to develop more sustainable ways of life and reduce our ecological footprint.

